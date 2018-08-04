Di Maria double hands Tuchel first PSG trophy

WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Di Maria scored once either side of half-time, while Neymar made a 15-minute cameo as the Ligue 1 champion prevailed in the traditional curtain-raiser — played in China — for the sixth successive season.

The result also provided a competitive debut victory, a clean sheet and a valuable confidence boost for Gianluigi Buffon, who endured back-to-back defeats in two International Champions Cup appearances last month.

The Italy icon was rarely worked, with his new boss Tuchel afforded the luxury of introducing Neymar for his first PSG appearance since fracturing a metatarsal in February with a three-goal lead already established.

Di Maria enjoyed the role of star man in a one-sided first half, netting a superb free-kick in the 33rd minute to open a lead that Christopher Nkunku doubled seven minutes later.

The first of what Tuchel will hope is at least a repeat of the quartet of trophies Unai Emery achieved last term was sealed by Timothy Weah in the 67th minute, before Di Maria added stoppage-time gloss ahead of next weekend's season-opening visit from Caen.