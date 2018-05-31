Zidane steps down as Real Madrid manager

The favourites to replace Zidane at Madrid

The club revealed on Thursday that Zidane was to appear in a hastily arranged news conference that caught many by surprise, fuelling speculation that his tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu could be coming to an end.

Zidane confirmed his departure at the start of the news briefing, just five days after he presided over the 3-1 UEFA Champions League final win over Liverpool.

Such success, which he also managed in each of his first two seasons in charge of the team, has not been enough to prolong his spell.

Zidane intends to take a break from the dugout before planning his next move.

"I'm not going to manage another side now," he told a news conference. "I'm not looking for another team."

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez admits it came as a huge shock when Zinedine Zidane told him he will be stepping down as head coach.

Perez claims he had hoped to have Zidane at his side "forever" and was only informed of the former France star's plans on Wednesday.

"As you can imagine, after winning the Champions League, to hear this decision is completely unexpected," he told a news conference. "It's a sad day for me and it also will be for the fans and players of this club.

"I wanted him as a player and a manager and I wanted him to be next to me forever, but I also know that, when he takes a decision, it's a final decision.

"It was a huge impact for me yesterday when I heard this decision. I would have liked to convince him to stay on but I know what he's like. All I can offer is my love and respect and remind him that this is his home."

Madrid's third-place LaLiga finish is likely the major factor in Zidane's departure, as Los Blancos ended the season 17 points adrift of bitter rival and champion Barcelona.