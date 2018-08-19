'Genius' Messi still amazes Valverde

The 31-year-old Argentina international, who is likely to be considered one of the greatest players ever when he calls time on his glittering career, struck twice as Barca overcame a stubborn Deportivo Alaves side in their season-opening LaLiga match at Camp Nou.

The opener was an opportunistic effort from a free-kick, cleverly rolled under the opposition wall, and which happened to be Barca's 6000th goal in the history of Spain's top flight.

"Messi is a genius," Valverde said after the match.

"We're lucky to be able to see him every day.

"We're lucky to be involved in football during the era in which he is playing. We want him to pull a rabbit from the hat every day.

"There's still room for Messi to surprise us. He always surprises you — he never ceases to amaze me, honestly.

"You have to be ready to expect anything from Messi because he sees what no one else sees."

Messi's second goal of the game — Barcelona's third — came after he collected a ball from Luis Suarez on his chest, before deftly touching it away from the defender in close attendance and guiding it neatly into the goal at the near post.