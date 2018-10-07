Correa comes off the bench to bail out Atleti

Missed the match? Watch Atletico Madrid v Real Betis on Catch-Up

The two sides went into the game with the same amount of points but Diego Simeone's strikers struggled for long periods as Betis left them little room to manoeuvre.

Nikola Kalinic made his first LaLiga start for Atletico following his €15m transfer from AC Milan and he hit the post as the hosts probed for a second-half winner.

Substitute Correa turned the game through sheer determination, winning possession before driving home a winning goal.

Loren Moron had the chance to give the visitors an early lead when he broke through the middle of the Atleti defence but he dragged a low drive well wide of Jan Oblak's goal.

Quique Setien's steely Betis side enjoyed the better of first-half possession and successfully kept the ball away from Antoine Griezmann and Nikola Kalinic, despite failing to create many chances of their own.

Koke's incisive long pass put Griezmann in for Atletico's first shot on target that Pau Lopez saved early in the second half, and moments later the France international teed up Kalinic, who thumped a low shot against the post from the edge of the box.

Atletico found some momentum and Lopez almost spilled Rodrigo's raking drive before Griezmann again played in Kalinic, whose first-time shot from 10 yards out was saved by Lopez, diving down to his left.

Simeone's personnel changes made the difference in the 74th minute when Correa combined with fellow substitute Thomas Partey to pull Betis apart and drive the winning goal into the bottom left corner of the net from 20 yards.