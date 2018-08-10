Cazorla unveiled by Villarreal with bizarre magic stunt

Villarreal unveiled the signing of the returning Santi Cazorla by using a bizarre magic stunt.

Cazorla left Arsenal at the end of his contract in May after almost two years without an appearance, having gone through injury hell.

The midfielder was at risk of having his foot amputated after contracting an infection following one of a number of Achilles surgeries.

Cazorla proved his fitness in pre-season training with Villarreal, though, earning a one-year contract with the LaLiga club.

Villarreal marked the return of the 33-year-old in strange fashion by using a magic trick to present him to thousands of the club's fans.