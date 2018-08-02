Wood fires as Burnley sees off brave Aberdeen

Despite struggling at times during a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie, Sam Vokes' away goal gave Burnley an advantage they looked set to capitalise upon emphatically when Chris Wood delighted Turf Moor with a sixth-minute opener.

But Derek McInnes' men responded with style and character – their belief only growing when 18-year-old Lewis Ferguson acrobatically netted his first professional goal before the half hour.

Both sides had chances during the second half and they remained locked together until Cork's 101st-minute header and a penalty six minutes from time from Barnes secured a trip to Istabul Basaksehir in the third qualifying round next week.