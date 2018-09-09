Schulz scores on debut to lift Germany past Peru

Schulz's unconvincing attempt appeared to be heading wide of the target before Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese diverted the Hoffenheim man's drive into the net.

Schulz was one of those culpable for the Peruvians' opening goal, failing to stop Luis Advincula breezing past him down Germany's left before beating Marc-Andre ter Stegen at his near post.

Yet Joachim Low's men replied three minutes later through Julian Brandt's chipped finish, and Schulz's late winner ensured the Germans could start to look forward after their poor performances in Russia.