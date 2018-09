Manchester United forward Rashford gave the Three Lions an early lead at home to Spain at the weekend before they fell to a 2-1 Nations League defeat.

He was one of only two players to keep his place as Gareth Southgate shuffled his pack at the King Power Stadium and a disjointed first-half showing followed.

There was a marked improvement in the second period, with Rashford on hand to halt a run of three consecutive defeats for the World Cup semi-finalist.