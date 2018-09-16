Injured Tolisso eyes 2019 return

Watch every round of the 2018-2019 Bundesliga season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Having scored Bayern's first goal in the 3-1 victory, Tolisso had to be taken off during the first half at Allianz Arena after going down innocuously in the middle of the pitch.

Bayern confirmed after the game that the former Lyon man had torn his anterior cruciate knee ligament and would be set for several months on the sidelines.

Tolisso posted a tweet on Sunday to say he would be "back stronger" next year.

Je reviendrais plus fort , on se voit en 2019 ✌🏾😉

I will be back stronger , see you soon in 2019 💪🏾💪🏾#THM pic.twitter.com/q54yWxKVCy — corentin (@CorentinTolisso) September 16, 2018

"I'll be back stronger, see you soon in 2019," the World Cup winner wrote.

Tolisso was not the only injury Bayern sustained during the Bundesliga clash, with Rafinha suffering ankle ligament damage following a heavy challenge from Karim Bellarabi.