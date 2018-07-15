France beats Croatia to be crowned World champion

After a tournament packed with thrills and drama, the final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium lived up to what preceded it from the moment Les Bleus hit the front through an 18th-minute own goal by Mario Mandzukic – a cruel role reversal for Croatia's extra-time hero in the semi-final win over England.
⚽ 18' GOAL!!! @AntoGriezmann's free kick is deflected in off the head of @MarioMandzukic9 | LIVE STATS of #FRACRO here: https://t.co/NGEALb4wLM #worldcup pic.twitter.com/MHCeqqke2q— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) July 15, 2018
Ante Dalic's side had started the stronger and levelled through a fine Ivan Perisic strike
Before the Inter player was harshly adjudged to have handled in the box, as VAR made its first impact upon a World Cup final.
Griezmann converted his fourth of the tournament from 12 yards before Croatia pursued its opponent furiously once more at the start of the second half.
A pitch invasion from punk protest group Pussy Riot in the 52nd minute seemed a fitting precursor to the anarchy that followed, with Pogba and Mbappe arrowing in majestic strikes from outside the box.
An absent-minded error from France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris allowed Mandzukic to put his name on the other side of the scoreboard.
⚽ 65' GOAL!! Make that FOUR - @KMbappe fires one home from outside the area @equipedefrance 4-1 @HNS_CFF | LIVE STATS of #FRACRO here: https://t.co/Dzt72sC5qd #worldcup pic.twitter.com/u2YrCFDrJp— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) July 15, 2018
Didier Deschamps was not to be denied his piece of history as the third man to win the World Cup as both a player and a coach. Deschamps was captain of the Les Bleus' side that previously lifted the trophy in 1998.