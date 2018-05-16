FIFA unveils new World Cup technology

Each of the 32 competing nations will have the option to operate two tablets containing player metrics, real-time positional data and video footage.

One will be allocated to a designated team analyst in the stands, who will be able to communicate via a chat tool with the second device user on the bench.

Information provided by the new system is intended to be assessed both in-game and at half-time, as well as in post-match debriefings.

The implementation of the analysis tools, which has been approved by the rule-making International Football Association Board, follows FIFA's concerted move towards technology, with the usage of the video assistant referee having already been confirmed for Russia.