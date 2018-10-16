Brazil sees off Argentina with late winner

Sapping heat in Saudi Arabia led to a largely drab affair that was decided only when poor marking enabled the veteran Inter centre-back to head home in the 93rd minute.

Until then, Nicolas Otamendi's last-ditch denial of Miranda in the first half had been the closest Lionel Scaloni's men came to conceding for the first time since the FIFA World Cup.

Tite's side, the unconvincing 2-0 winner over Saudi Arabia on Saturday (AEDT), was otherwise ineffective in attack as it struggled to create any notable chances despite the significant time it spent on the ball.

Brazil's dominance of possession in the first half did not keep Giovani Lo Celso and Paulo Dybala from threatening with efforts that both flashed past Alisson's left post.

Miranda went closer to breaking the deadlock between those chances when Casemiro's cross dropped kindly at the far post, but Otamendi was perfectly positioned to head the defender's close-range finish off the line.

Alisson dealt comfortably with a Lo Celso header soon after the interval and was spared another save courtesy of Danilo's block on Mauro Icardi, although the incident did leave the Brazil right-back limping to the bench.

Neymar finally found room to stretch his legs in the 69th minute only to be cut down by Renzo Saravia, with Sergio Romero required to beat away Arthur's volley from the resultant free-kick.

But there was only so much Romero could do about the eventual winner, the Manchester United goalkeeper left exposed by his defence as an unmarked Miranda rose to settle the contest.