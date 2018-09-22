Pukki hits winner as Canaries streak continues

CHAMPIONSHIP WRAP: Leeds' unbeaten run is over

The Finland international, who also scored two in two for his country in its UEFA Nations League victories over Hungary and Estonia earlier in the month, broke the deadlock against Steve McClaren's side after 71 minutes of a tightly contested game.

Marco Stiepermann's cross from the Norwich left found Pukki unmarked with only goalkeeper Joe Lumley to beat and he deftly turned the ball into the net with his chest.

Norwich resisted QPR's attempts to turn the game around in the closing stages, holding out for a result that extends its unbeaten run to four games and moves it up to 11th on the Championship table.

QPR went into the game having won three of its previous four league games but the defeat leaves it 16th on the table.