Bamford seals Leeds United switch

Leeds United completed the signing of Patrick Bamford from Middlesbrough in a deal that could reportedly reach £10million.

The former Chelsea forward has agreed a four-year contract to join Marcelo Bielsa's side ahead of the 2018-2019 campaign.

💬 | "It means a lot that the club has put their trust in me" Leeds United's new number nine chats to LUTV following his move from @Boro pic.twitter.com/XqL7YtGXhd — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 31, 2018

Bamford scored 11 goals in the Championship last season, having netted only once in eight appearances for Middlesbrough in the Premier League in 2016-2017.

The 24 year-old could make his Leeds debut in Monday's (NZST) league game at home to Stoke City.