How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Channel- 11 HD

Kick- Off – 22:45

Stadium- San Siro, Milan

Two European heavyweights face off at the San Siro with a place in the Nations League finals on the line as Italy take on Portugal in Group 3. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Italy is currently two points behind Portugal and needs a victory on Saturday evening, and hope that the 2016 European Champions come unstuck in their final game against already relegated Poland if they have any chance to qualify for the Nations League finals. The game could prove to be a special occasion for Azzurri captain Giorgio Chiellini who is in line to win his 100th cap for his country.

It’s been a mixed start for Roberto Mancini in charge of the Azzurri After losing 1-0 to Portugal in his opening game in charge, Italy picked up a vital 1-0 win against Poland to assure survival in Group A3. Mancini will now be looking to register back to back victories but will have a tough challenge against a Portugal side who have not tasted defeat in their last four international games.

In Injury news, Italy have been dealt a late injury blow with Juventus attacker Federico Bernardeschi pulling out with an adductor problem. Whilst Leonardo Pavoletti could be ruled out for the game with a muscle injury.

Italy Predicted Team: Donnarumma, Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Biraghi, Barella, Jorginho, Verratti, Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne





As for Portugal they just need a point to assure a place in the finals and will have to do it without Cristiano Ronaldo who is again absent from the squad for a second consecutive Nations League match-day. Not that Fernando Santos’ side has missed the Juventus striker, registering two wins from their opening UEFA Nations League games.

Last time the two sides faced off, Portugal got the better of Italy with a 1-0 victory thanks to a second-half strike from Andre Silva. The Sevilla striker has made an impressive start to the season in Spain, and is likely to lead the line at the San Siro.

Based on current form, Bernardo Silva is one of the most exciting attacking players in Europe so expect the Manchester City man to make a telling contribution to the side should Portugal maintain their perfect record and come away with the victory.

In team news, Santos will not be able to call on Andre Gomes who has been sent home from the national team with a bruised leg. Whilst Ronaldo has decided to miss this round of fixtures.

Portugal Predicted Team: Patrico, Cancelo, Pepe, Fonte, Rui, B.Silva, Pizzi, Neves, Carvalho, Guedes, A.Silva

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Italy welcome Portugal to the San Siro. You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

