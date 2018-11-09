Lukaku in, Fellaini out of Belgium squad

Roberto Martinez will consult with Manchester United before determining whether Romelu Lukaku can remain part of his 25-man Belgium squad.

Lukaku has returned to training ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday and could feature in his country's final two Nations League matches against Iceland and Switzerland.

Manchester United team-mate Marouane Fellaini will play no part after being overlooked due to a lack of fitness, despite the midfielder featuring in United's win over Juventus on Wednesday.

Belgium are without Jan Vertonghen and Thomas Vermaelen through injury, prompting a recall for Wolves outcast Leander Dendoncker.

"We are in contact with Manchester United over Romelu Lukaku. We will make a final decision after the weekend," Martinez said.

"Marouane Fellaini is on his way back but is not fully fit."

Martinez's men are level on six points with Switzerland in Group 2 of Nations League A, but have a game in hand leading into the final round of fixtures.

Belgium squad in full:

Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Matz Sels (Strasbourg); Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Timothy Castagne (Atalanta), Jason Denayer (Lyon), Christian Kabasele (Watford), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain); Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Nacer Chadli (Monaco), Leander Dendoncker (Wolves), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Dennis Praet (Sampdoria), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund); Michy Batshuayi (Valencia), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli).