Dilrosun wins first Netherlands call-up

Javairo Dilrosun has been called up to the Netherlands squad for the first time for the Nations League matches against France and Germany.

The Hertha Berlin forward has been rewarded for his impressive Bundesliga form, having managed two goals and three assists in nine appearances this season.

Ronald Koeman's squad is otherwise mostly as expected, with Memphis Depay, Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum all included, along with Besiktas' resurgent winger Ryan Babel.

Netherlands face France in Rotterdam next Friday before travelling to Gelsenkirchen to take on Germany three days later.

They need to win both matches to progress from Group 1 of League A to next year's Nations League Finals.

Netherlands squad in full:

Marco Bizot (AZ), Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona), Jeroen Zoet (PSV); Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (PSV), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax), Kenny Tete (Lyon), Stefan de Vrij (Inter); Ryan Babel (Besiktas), Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Steven Bergwijn (PSV), Javairo Dilrosun (Hertha Berlin), Frenkie de Jong (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Quincy Promes (Sevilla), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Pablo Rosario (PSV), Kevin Strootman (Marseille), Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool).