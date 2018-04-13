Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Europa League while Marseille will play Austria's FC Salzburg.

Arsene Wenger's side will play the first leg at home against Atletico, who are favourites to win the competition for the third time.

The first legs will take place on April 26 with the second on May 3.

Arsenal reached the last four after surviving a scare against CSKA Moscow in Thursday's quarter-final second leg in the Russian capital.

Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey both scored late in the game for Arsenal to calm nerves after CSKA had raced into a 2-0 lead on the night. The London side won 6-3 on aggregate.

Marseille overcame a first-leg deficit to beat German side Leipzig 5-3 over two legs in their quarter-final, while 1994 finalists Salzburg produced the shock result of the night by defeating Italian side Lazio 4-1 at home to win 6-5 on aggregate.