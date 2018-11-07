Arsene Wenger has revealed to beIN SPORTS that he has not yet received an offer to manage Real Madrid, despite being heavily linked with Los Blancos since the departure of Julen Lopetegui.

Speaking exclusively to beIN SPORTS, Wenger added that he remains unsure on his next club.

"I haven't made any decision about my future yet, will I go straight into management again or not. So to be honest Real Madrid have not come back to me so I have not turned them down."

Last night, Wenger sensationally blasted reports that he was about to take over as AC Milan boss as "Fake news". However, the former Arsenal boss did reveal that he has spoken to several "contacts" about a new job but will take his time and announce in January.

"I take every problem I have to face, I have to find a solution. At the moment I don't have this problem. I said I will decide in January what I will do, at the moment I have taken contacts, but I feel it's better that it stays confidential and I can come out and speak about that when I feel confident about what I want to do."

Arsene Wenger is beIN SPORTS guest of tonights Champions League game between Juventus & Manchester United. You can watch all the action on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.