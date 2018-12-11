UEFA Champions League



How to watch Online – beIN CONNECT

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 23:00

Stadium- Mestalla, Valencia

Manchester United have a chance of finishing top in Group H, but need to better the result of Juventus who take on Young Boys. Jose Mourinho’s side head to Spain to take on Valencia, and will be looking to continue their upturn in fortunes. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN CONNECT.

Valencia is already guaranteed European football after the New Year after it was confirmed that they would finish third in Group H. Valencia have so far won just one of their five Champions League group games, which came against debutants Young Boys.

Los Che warmed up for Wednesday's clash against Manchester United, by dramatically stealing a point against high-flying Sevilla in a 1-1 draw. A second-half stoppage time goal from French defender Mouctar Diakhaby saved the points for Marcellino’s side, and confidence will now be high in the squad.

In team news, striker Kevin Gameiro & defender Jeison Murillo are doubts with injuries. Whilst the defensive pair of Gabriel Paulista sidelined and Jose Gaya is out through suspension. In more positive news, the trio of Michy Batshuayi, Denis Cheryshev and Geoffrey Kondogbia could all return to the matchday squad.

Valencia Predicted Team

Neto; Wass, Garay, Diakhaby, Gaya; Soler, Kondogbia, Parejo, Guedes; Batshuayi, Moreno

As for United, they sealed their place in the round of sixteen with a dramatic last-gasp 1-0 win over Young Boysmatchday day 5. It may not have been the most prettiest football, but Marouane Fellaini came up with the goods in stoppage time to ensure of a place in the knockout phase.

Jose Mourinho will now be hoping to win the group, although that will involve an undefeated Juventus side dropping points against Young Boys to allow United to capitalize to capture top spot. United warmed up for their trip to the South of Spain with a comprehensive 4-1 win over Fulham on Saturday. The Red Devils arguably played their best football of the season as they pulled into a 3-0 lead at half-time.

In team news, Mourinho has already confirmed that Paul Pogba will start having started on the bench in the last two Premier League games. There is also likely a start for backup keeper Sergio Romero. United do have defensive problems ahead of the game with Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Chris Smalling all injured. Ivorian defender Eric Bailly is also an injury doubt.

Manchester United Predicted Team

Romero; Dalot, Bailly, Jones, Young; Pereira, McTominay, Pogba; Mata, Lukaku, Rashford

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Valencia take on Manchester United. You can watch all the action via beIN CONNECT.