UEFA Champions League Tottenham Vs Inter Milan – How to Watch Online

How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 23:00

Stadium- Wembley, London

It’s do or die for Tottenham when they welcome Inter Milan to Wembley on Wednesday evening. Only a victory will do for Spurs, whilst Inter just needs a point to seal their progression to the round of sixteen. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side has a slim chance of making the round of sixteen following their dramatic come from behind 2-1 win against PSV last time out. Although now Spurs must defeat Inter, and then try to get an unlikely away win against Barcelona if they are to leapfrog their Italian rivals.

In the league, Spurs are coming into the Wednesday evening clash after an impressive 3-1 victory against Chelsea. Midfielder Moussa Sissoko was particularly impressive, as Tottenham ran riot on their London rivals thanks to goals from Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Son Min Heung. The game against Inter comes right in the middle of a tricky run for Spurs who take on Arsenal in the North London Derby on Sunday afternoon.

In team news, Kieran Tripper is likely to miss his second consecutive game with a groin strain. Whilst Danny Rose is also unlikely to feature. Thankfully Pochettino can call on defender Jan Vertongen who started on the bench after a two-month absence against Chelsea. After a fine solo goal at the weekend Son Min Heung is expected to start up front with Harry Kane.

Tottenham Predicted Team

Lloris; Aurier, Foyth, Alderweireld, Davies; Winks, Sissoko; Eriksen, Dele, Son; Kane





As for Inter Milan, the equation is clear. Just a point in London will mean that the Nezzezuri book their place in the round of sixteen for the first time since the 2011/12 season. Inter impressed in the first encounter between the two sides coming from behind and scoring twice in the final five minutes to register a memorable 2-1 win.

At the weekend, Inter rested a host of key players with the Spurs game in mind and promptly breezed past strugglers Frosinone 3-0. Mauro Icardi, Ivan Perisic & Matías Vecino all started on the bench and should be fit in what will be Inters first ever competitive match at Wembley.

In team news, Croatian defender Sime Vrsaljko has recovered from an arm injury and has travelled with the side. Expect the trio of Icardi, Perisic & Vecino to all start on Wednesday. Mauro Icardi has been the form man for Inter in the Champions League this season with three goals in four appearances and will be the man to watch for the Italians.

Inter Predicted Team

Handanovic; Vrsaljko, De Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah; Vecino, Brozovic; Politano, Nainggolan, Perisic; Icardi

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Spurs take on Inter Milan in the Champions League. You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.