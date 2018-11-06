UEFA Champions League

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Tottenham Vs PSV via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Match Report

Harry Kane inspired a turnaround in the final 12 minutes to transform Tottenham's Champions League outlook as they beat PSV 2-1 to move to within three points of second-placed Inter.

Spurs appeared to be doomed as they trailed for much of the Group B match, but they turned things around late on to capitalise on the Italian side dropping points at home to Barcelona.

An early Luuk de Jong header forced Spurs to throw caution to the wind and they racked up 30 shots, but, for the most part, they came up against an inspired goalkeeper in the shape of Jeroen Zoet.

Spurs' pressure eventually told in the 78th minute as Kane got the equaliser and he then had a major role in the winner as Trent Sainsbury deflected the England striker's header past the despairing Zoet, teeing up Mauricio Pochettino's men nicely for two huge clashed with Inter and Barcelona.

Spurs were trailing after 61 seconds as De Jong rose highest in the penalty area after losing Dele Alli and sent an unstoppable header into the bottom-left corner.

For the rest of the first half the home side were dominant, but Zoet in PSV's goal was in fine form, making a brilliant double save to deny Christian Eriksen and Alli in the 28th minute.

Alli was thwarted again just before the break, with Zoet acrobatically getting down to his right and pushing the shot away.

Spurs remained the controlling force after the restart, but they almost found themselves two behind in the 58th minute – Paulo Gazzaniga crucially stopping Gaston Pereiro's goal-bound header from a corner.

PSV's resistance was finally broken Kane found the bottom-right corner with a left-footed strike following a Fernando Llorente knockdown.

Kane was to the fore once again in the dying embers of the contest, his headed attempted clipping Sainsbury on its way into the net to leave PSV on the brink of elimination.

Live Commentary

90- Goal! Spurs turn it around! Who else but Harry Kane!

78- Goal! Kane makes it level! Game on!

1- PSV take an early lead! Luuk de Jong with the header!

Preamble

Good evening! It's done or die for Tottenham in the Champions League tonight. They welcome PSV to Wembley, and need a victory along with Inter Milan to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Preview

After a frustrating 2-2 draw with PSV in the last match-day, the emphasis on spurs to pick up their first Champions League win of the season. Whilst the North London Club could be dumped out of Europe’s top club competition should Inter Milan defeat Barcelona in the second game from the group.



In team news, Tottenham will be without keeper Hugo Loris who is suspended after picking up a red card in the away game last time out. Paulo Gazzaniga is set to deputize in goal. Whilst Eric Dier, Mousa Dembele & Danny Rose are injury doubts and join long-term absentees Vincent Janssen, Jan Vertonghen and Victor Wanyama on the sidelines.

Although on a more positive note, Dele Alli is likely to have a place on the bench after shaking off an injury and committing his long-term future to Tottenham.

Tottenham Predicted Team

Gazzaniga; Trippier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Sissoko, Winks; Son, Eriksen, Lucas; Kane

As for PSV, they will be relishing the opportunity to leap above their Group B rivals and stake their claim for Europa League football. Mark van Bommel’s side showed plenty of quality to battle back from a goal down to steal a point against the ten men of Spurs thanks to a late Luuk de Jong strike.

After being thrashed by Barca 4-0 and losing 2-1 to Inter Milan in their opening group games. The Dutch champions have grown into the tournament, and have genuine aspirations of upsetting the odds at Wembley on Tuesday evening. However history isn’t on PSV’s side having last registered their last away in the Champions League back in 2007 against CSKA Moscow, eleven away games have passed since then.

In team news, winger Steven Bergwijn should be fit and is likely to be handed a starting place after missing out two weeks ago. Also, keep an eye out for Mexican winger Hirving Lozano who impressed against Spurs last time out. The 23-year old has been linked with a host of top European sides and is primed for a big money move at the end of the season.



PSV Predicted Team

Zoet; Dumfries, Schwaab, Viergever, Angelino; Rosario, Hendrix; Lozano, Pereiro, Bergwijn; De Jong

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Tottenham look to save their Champions League campaign against PSV.