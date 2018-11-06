UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Red Star Belgrade blew Champions League Group C wide open and loosened Liverpool's grip on top spot after Milan Pavkov scored a first-half brace in a 2-0 win.

Liverpool went into the game hoping to open up a four-point gap at the summit before Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain faced each other later on Tuesday, but the visitors fell well short of expectations.

In the opening 45 minutes, Red Star looked a class apart from the team which lost 4-0 at Anfield two weeks ago, as Pavkov netted twice in seven minutes to leave Jurgen Klopp's side trailing by two at half-time.

The Premier League outfit's attempts to claw things back saw them hit the frame of the goal twice in the second half through Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah, but they were unable to make their pressure tell and Red Star held on to their first win in the group stage.

Liverpool should have had an early lead when Daniel Sturridge inexplicably smashed over from just six yards and Red Star were ruthless in their response.

Pavkov broke the deadlock 22 minutes in with a towering header from Marko Marin's corner after evading the attentions of Virgil van Dijk.

The striker soon got his second, shrugging off Georginio Wijnaldum and beating Alisson with a fierce 25-yard drive to leave Klopp looking stunned on the touchline.

Liverpool had a lucky escape at the start of the second period – the referee failing to award Red Star a penalty when a shot struck the arm of James Milner.

The Reds soon took charge, though their luck in front of goal showed no sign of improving, as a deflected Robertson delivery hit the crossbar and Salah's 72nd-minute effort clipped the outside of the upright.

Salah and Van Dijk then wasted late chances, as Red Star dug deep to open the door to Napoli or PSG in the hunt for first place.

Goals/ Highlights

29 - Goal! Milan Pavkov strikes again! What a hit! Red Star go 2-0 up!

22- Goal! Red Star take the lead! Milan Pavkov with the header!

Chance! Sturrage blazes over from close range! It really should be 1-0!

Live Coverage

Preamble

Joel Matip starts tonight for the Reds. beIN SPORTS Pundit Karl-Heinz Riedle ain't convinced by his selection.

Now for Red Star. Keep an eye out for striker Ben Nabouhane, the striker has four goals in six league starts for the Serbian champions.

TEAM NEWS! We have the team news in! A few interesting squad choices for Liverpool... Daniel Sturrage starts, with Roberto Firmino on the bench. Joel Matip gets the nod in central defence and Adam Lallana also starts. Xherdan Shaqiri has been left at home, to "Avoid any distractions"

Tonight's #LFC team news.



🔴 Salah, Mane and Sturridge in attack

🔴 Matip and Lallana in

🔴 Keita named on the bench #REDLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 6, 2018

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates for Red Star Belgrade Vs Liverpool in the Champions League. Can Jurgen Klopp's side maintain their grip at the top of Group C? One thing that's for certain is that the Serbian Champions have an impressive home record and have not lost in their last 33 games in all competitions. As ever, join me for all the lastest match updates, Team news & goals and match highlights as they go in!

Preview

Kick- Off – 20:55

Stadium- Red Star Stadium, Belgrade

Liverpool head to a potentially tricky away tie against Red Star Belgrade knowing full well that a victory would give a significant boost to their qualification hopes. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

After battling through several qualification rounds, Red Star has seemingly frozen in the group stages. With heavy away defeats to Liverpool & PSG attesting that the Serbian’s are struggling to bridge the gap in quality.

However, Red Star is a different proposition at the home and a record of 33 games undefeated in all competitions is some achievement. Last time in the Champions League at home, Red Star drew 0-0 with Napoli so expect a tough evening for Jurgen Klopp’s side as they get to grips with the fiery atmosphere of the home support.

In team news, there is one major doubt for the Serbian champions is club captain Vujadin Savic. The central defender limped off in the 6-1 defeat to PSG and was an unused substitute at Anfield. Expect the 28-year old to settle for a spot on the bench.

Red Star Predicted Team

Borjan; Stojkovic, Degenek, Babic, Gobeljic; Krsticic, Jovicic; Ben Nabouhane, Ebecilio, Srnic; Boakye





As for Liverpool, they are in a three-way tussle for qualification with both PSG & Napoli, and for now at least have the upper hand sitting top of Group C. Jurgen Klopp will know full well that his side must get a result in Belgrade ahead of the critical away trip to Paris and a potentially qualification deciding clash against Napoli.

Last time out in the Champions League, Liverpool blitzed Red Star 4-0 with Mohamed Salah finding his goal scoring touch again and bagging a brace in the process. Whilst domestically the pulsating 1-1 draw with top-four rivals Arsenal did see the Reds slip to third place in the league but did stretch their undefeated streak to five games in all competitions.

In team news, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Xherdan Shaqiri will not travel to Serbia over his roots with Albania. Klopp had revealed that Liverpool was looking to "avoid any distractions" heading into the crunch clash on Tuesday evening.

Elsewhere Jordan Henderson has yet to fully shake off a hamstring injury, whilst Naby Keita has travelled with the group, as has Croatian defender Dejan Lovren who shook off a muscle injury that ruled him out at the weekend.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Keita, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Red Star Belgrade take on Liverpool. You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.