Mitch Freeley



How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 22:00

Stadium- Anfield, Liverpool

Liverpool will be looking to boost their qualification hopes when they welcome Red Star Belgrade to Anfield. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS Connect.

Jurgen Klopp’s side made a blistering start to Group C, as Roberto Firmino scored a stoppage-time winner to defeat PSG 3-2 in a breathless contest. Whilst things didn’t go to plan in matchday two as Napoli left it late to win 1-0 at the Stadio San Paulo. Liverpool will be well aware that a heavy victory over the Serbian Champions to help their qualification quest especially with PSG and Napoli in the group.

Last time in the Premier League, the Reds picked up all three points away from home with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield. Mohamed Salah broke his goal-scoring drought, with a first-time finish. More of a concern for Klopp will be Liverpool’s failure to break down the Yorkshire side and score a second to make the contest comfortable.

In injury news, Liverpool will be without Jordan Henderson & Naby Keita are recovering from hamstring complaints. Although James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum have recovered from their injuries and should be in line for a place in the starting lineup.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Shaqiri

As for Red Star Belgrade, they will be looking to keep it tight following a comprehensive 6-1 defeat to PSG last time out. Aside from the heavy defeat to the PSG, Red Star has been imperious in the league winning eleven of their twelve league games and opening up a seven-point lead at the top of the table. The European adventure has proved to be a steam learning curve for the Serb champions. Vladan Milojevic will certainly be impressing on his side the importance of keeping it tight against the attacking force of Liverpool.

In team news, Red Star will be without two key players for the trip to Anfield. Captain Vujadin Savic was injured in the defeat in Paris and has not played for the side since, whilst right-back Filip Stojakovic is also a doubt after limping off in the league last weekend.

Red Star Predicted Team

Borjan; Sumaila, Degenek, Babic, Rodic; Ebecilio, Jovicic, Ben, Krsticic, Marin; Boakye

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Liverpool look to take a big step into the round of sixteen as they face off against Red Star Belgrade. You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.