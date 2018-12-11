UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Mohamed Salah's wonderful first-half goal gave Liverpool a 1-0 win over Napoli at Anfield, earning the Reds qualification from Group C of the Champions League at the visitors' expense.

Napoli needed only a draw to qualify but Carlo Ancelotti's men went down to a narrow defeat on Tuesday, Salah once again proving the Liverpool hero.

Following his hat-trick at Bournemouth at the weekend, the Egypt superstar scored the only goal with a magnificent individual effort, beating two Napoli defenders with a stunning turn of pace before finishing from a tight angle.

Napoli had beaten Liverpool 1-0 at home earlier in the group stage to put themselves in control of their destiny but the Serie A side could not find a decisive equaliser, Jose Callejon firing over and Alisson brilliantly denying Arkadiusz Milik in the closing stages.

Salah and Marek Hamsik wasted early chances before the first major flashpoint, Virgil van Dijk booked for catching Dries Mertens on the ankle after winning the ball with a strong tackle.

Liverpool had the ball in the net when Trent Alexander-Arnold squared for Sadio Mane to tap in, but the Senegal forward was offside and the goal was disallowed.

They took the lead in the 34th minute, though, Salah spinning away from Mario Rui to run on to James Milner's pass, then brilliantly beyond Kalidou Koulibaly to finish well through David Ospina's legs.

Salah almost added a second shortly after the restart but aiming for Ospina's near post he could only pick out the side netting, with Raul Albiol then heading a corner at the other end straight at Alisson.

Ospina denied both Salah and Mane in a frantic finale, the latter also firing wide a one-on-one chance to clinch the points in added time.

Napoli had chances to snatch qualification but Callejon blazed over Lorenzo Insigne's inviting cross at the back post, while Milik fired straight at Alisson when he should have scored.

Goals/ Highlights

90+2 What a save from Alisson!

Chance! How did Mane miss that one?!

Chance! Salah rounds Ospina! The chipped shot towards the goal is palmed away by the Columbian keeper!

Chance! Milner tries to bend it into the far corner! Just wide!

Chance! Salah smashes a shot just wide!

With PSG 2-0 up against Red Star, Liverpool are through! This second half is going to be must watch!

"I think Liverpool deserve (their lead). I am curious to see what Napoli do because this game isn't over!"



As things stand, Liverpool are heading through as group runners-up behind PSG.



34- Goal! Mohamed Salah scores from the tightest of angles!

Chance! Milner heads just over!

That's a special atmosphere...

Live Updates

Preamble

Liverpool are out and warming up! We are LIVE from Anfield in 15 minutes or so!

Maximum respect to Ruud Gullit for using the word vibe. It's a strong vibe. Vibe.

Our man at the scene Matt Critchley confirms the team news (for a second time)

This is a huge night for Klopp, can the German coach get the better of Carlo Ancelotti and reach the round of 16?

"Klopp has to be very, very clever in how they handle this game."@marceldesailly is expecting Liverpool versus Napoli to be a tactical battle.



All the big names are back for Napoli, Carlo Ancelotti makes seven changes to the side that won 4-0 at the weekend. Dries Mertens starts upfront.

TEAM NEWS TIME! First up Liverpool! Sadio Mane has fully recovered to start up front with Roberto Firmino & Mohamed Salah! Jordan Henderson and full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold return into the starting lineup.

Quick reminder! Fancy watching the rest of the Champions League goals as they go in? Why don't you have at our instant goals blog. We'll have all the goals online over the course of the evening! At the minute we have goals from Schalke Vs Lokomotiv & Galatassary Vs Porto well worth a look!

Liverpool have arrived! Fresh from bagging a hat-trick at the weekend against Bournemough, can Mo Salah fire the Reds into the round of sixteen?

So just a point is good enough for the Neopolitans tonight. Judging by this video, they are well up for it!

Right! So in terms of the numbers, this is what is needed in the Group, as Liverpool, Napoli & PSG vie to progress to the round of sixteen.

Napoli will be in the round of sixteen with just a point against Liverpool, or if PSG loses to Red Star. Liverpool need a win at home to Napoli to have any chance to progress, if PSG wins then Liverpool must win 1-0 or by two goals. If all three sides finish on nine points Liverpool would clinch top-spot based on a three-way head-to-head with second place determined by the result at Anfield.

Hello! Good evening, and welcome to the Live Updates for Liverpool Vs Napoli. It promises to be another famous European night as Liverpool need a win to guarantee a place in the round of sixteen. Join me for all the latest buildup, team news, match commentary and oh yes, goals and highlights as they happen. So stick around! This promises to be good!