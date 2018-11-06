UEFA Champions League

You Can Watch Inter Vs Barca via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Match Report

Barcelona confirmed their passage to the knockout phase with a 1-1 draw with Inter Milan on Tuesday evening. Substitute Malcolm scored his first goal for the club with a well-taken finish in the second half, before Mauro Icardi levelled the scores four minutes later with a close-range finish.

The result means that Barca have secured progression, and just need a point in their next game against PSV to secure top spot for a twelfth consecutive Champions League campaign.

Goals

86- Icardi pounces from close range! 1-1

82- Goal! Malcom strikes! That goal could see Barca qualify for the knockout phase!

Live Commentary

Preview

Inter Milan will be looking to take a major step to the knockout phase of the Champions League, but have the unenviable task of facing a Barcalona side who have a perfect record in this seasons competition. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

The Nezzezuri were outclassed 2-0 last time out by a Barcelona side without the talents of Leo Messi who was out injured with a broken arm. Goals in either half from Rafinha & Jordi Alba settled the tie in favour of the Catalans. Despite falling to a win in Spain, Inter is in good shape to qualify with victories over Tottenham & PSV.

European nights at the San Siro are quickly becoming embraced by the Inter fans on their return to Europe’s top club competition. Luciano Spalletti's side will be banking on rowdy home support to topple Barcelona. Encouragingly, Inter has been solid defensively in recent weeks, keeping a total of seven clean sheets in their last 19 matches. A repeat of the last time the sides met at the San Siro in the Champions League, a 3-1 semifinal win during the Nezezuris run to lifting the cup in 2009-10 would go some way in pleasing the expectant Inter fans.



In team news, Inter is boosted by the return of Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan, who returned at the weekend against Genoa after shaking off an ankle injury. Whilst the trio of Sime Vrsaljko, Miranda and Kwadwo Asamoah should start after being rested at the weekend. Mauro Icardi is widely expected to lead the line against his former side.



Inter Milan Predicted Team

Handanovic; Vrsaljko, Skriniar, Miranda, Asamoah; Vecino, Brozovic; Candreva, Nainggolan, Perisic; Icardi

As for Barcelona, they can all but book their place in the round of sixteen with a victory against Inter on Tuesday evening. The Catalans have been imperious in the Champions League so far this season, swatting away the likes of PSV, Tottenham & opponents Inter with relative ease.

Whilst in the league, Luis Suarez was the saviour for Barcelona scoring a goal in second-half stoppage time to defeat a spirited Rayo Vallecano side 3-2. The victory extended Ernesto Valverde’s side lead at the top of La Liga to four points, as second place Sevilla stuttered to a 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad.

In team news, much of the buildup has been dominated by the return for Leo Messi to the side. The Argentinean attacker has travelled with the squad, despite not being past fit by the medical team. With a crunch game against title rivals Atletico Madrid coming up, Valverde may rest his key man. Ousmane Dembele is slated to replace Messi in the side. Elsewhere, Ivan Rakitic, Arthur and Sergio Busquets are likely to maintain their places in midfield.

Barcelona Predicted Team

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur; Dembele, Suarez, Coutinho

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Inter takes on Barcelona in a clash between two European heavyweights. You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.