Mitch Freeley

Barcelona Vs Inter Milan

How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 22:00

Stadium- Nou Camp, Barcelona

Two sides with perfect Champions League records face off on Wednesday evening as Barcelona take on Inter Milan in one of the standout ties from matchday three of the UEFA Champions League. As ever, you can watch all the action from the Nou Camp Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Barca breezed past PSV 4-0 in their opening group B game, despite being reduced to ten men when defender Samuel Umtiti saw red ten minutes from time. The Catalans scored four in their second group game, with Leo Messi inspiring his side to a 4-2 win over Tottenham. Messi has been the creative hub of the side in Europe, so his absence with a fractured arm is a huge blow for Valverde’s team.

Last time in the league, Barca returned to the top of the La Liga standings with a 4-2 win over Sevilla. The win was marred by the injury of Messi who is certain to miss Wednesday’s game and the El Clasico on Sunday against bitter rivals Real Madrid. More importantly, Luis Suarez returned to goalscoring form which will be important for Barca ahead of two big games coming up.

In team news, Ousmane Dembele is likely to replace Messi in the side. Whilst Sergi Roberto could be in line for a starting place over Nelson Semedo at right back.

Barcelona Predicted Team

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur; Dembele, Suarez, Coutinho

Inter Milan are in high spirits following a last-gasp 1-0 victory over AC Milan in the Derby Della Madonnina. Captain Mauro Icardi’s stoppage-time header was the difference maker as the Nerazzurri secured derby day bragging rights. More importantly, Inter is now on a winning streak of seven games in all competitions, ideal ahead of the test of Barcelona.

Luciano Spalletti’s side has shown plenty of fighting spirit in the Champions League this season, coming from a goal behind in both games against Tottenham and PSG to register all three points. Having not been in the Champions League since the 11/12 season Inter fans will be relishing their moment in the spotlight and will be hoping that their team can deliver in Spain.

In team news, Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan will not take part after injuring his ankle with a clash with Lucas Biglia in the derby. Croatian midfielders Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic also picked up knocks on Sunday evening, but are expected to recover in time for the game.

Inter Milan Predicted Team

Handanovic; Vrsaljko, De Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah; Brozovic, Vecino; Perisic, Martinez, Politano; Icardi

It certainly promises to be one to Barcelona take on Inter Milan. You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.