Mitch Freeley

Former Los Blancos playmaker Wesley Sneijder has revealed in a exclusive interview with beIN SPORTS that he does'nt belive that Juventus has enough to win the Champions League this season, despite signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

Dutch international Sneijder, who made a similar move in the summer of 2009 when he traded Real for Inter Milan under Jose Mourinho. Come the end of the season, Sneijder was lifting the Champions League with his club following a 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich. Having trod the path between La Liga and Serie A, Sneijder added that it's not all just about one individaul when you are looking to win the Champions League, and was defiant when asked if Juventus can win the 2018/2019 edition of the tournament.

"No, I don’t think so. I don’t think so it’s not about one player you know, of course in the past years Juventus did a great job in the Champions League. But it’s not about one player who is going to change everything, that its going to change that much that you are going to win the Champions League."

Cristiano has won the last three editions of the Champions League with Real Madrid, and knocked out Juventus last season with a sensational over-head kick. The move for Reals all time leading scorer was somewhat of a coup for Juventus & Serie A, however Sneijder expects Juve to struggle in Europe, but not domestically.

"There are tougher teams than Juventus. For the league, okay it would surprise me if they don’t win the league but the Champions League I think you need more for that."

"I think he won’t struggle in Italy at all. He has the quality and he is a professional so he will adapt soon, I am convinced of that. There is no way that Cristiano to not succeed in Italy. It’s a different competition than the Spanish league, but it’s all about adaptation if he can adapt quick it will be easy for him. He will make something very good there." added the 34 year old who now represents Al Gharafa in the QNB Stars League.

Sneijder played for Inter Milan for four years, representing the Nerazzurri on 76 occasions, and winning the domestic treble with the side. When asked about the differences between the two leagues, Sneider revealved that it winning was the only thing that mattered whilst in Italy.

"The biggest difference is that in Italy it’s all about winning, it’s all about the result 1-0 is enough. Spain is more technical to show a nice game and to score even more goals three, four, five zero you know like that but in Italy they are fine with 1-0 they are happy with the three points."