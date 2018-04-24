Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Mohamed Salah inspired Liverpool to a 5-2 first-leg win, although a late revival from the Italian side offers hope of a second-leg comeback. Salah scored twice, including a stunning opener along with assists for Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, who added another to make it 5-0, before Edin Dzeko and Diego Perotti struck back with two late goals to keep the tie in the balance. Roma must now match the exploits of their remarkable quarter-final comeback against Barcelona if they are to win the tie.

Roma started the contest on the front foot, and former Man City man Alexander Kolarov clipped the crossbar with a 30-yard screamer. It proved to be Roma's only shot on target in the first half. Liverpool sprung into life, suddenly looking dangerous on the break troubling their opponents. Only four minutes after Kolarov clipping the woodwork, Liverpool had the lead.

It just had to be Mohamed Salah, and a fine curling shot that nestled into the top corner had Liverpool on their way. On the stroke of halftime, Salah deftly chipped Allison to give Liverpool a two-goal cushion.

The Liverpool blitz didn't let up in the second half, and this time Salah turned provider, with two almost identical crosses for Mane and Firmino. Roma looked completely useless in attack, and Liverpool exploited it for a final time when Firmino nodded in to give Klopp's side a formidable 5-0 lead.

The substitute of Salah seemed to be a turning point for Roma, who pushed forward in the search for a vital away goal. Their work paid off in the 81st minute when Edin Dzeko controlled and smashed the ball past Karius to give his side a lifeline. Whilst moments later Roma fought their way back into the contest as Perotti made it 5-2 from the penalty spot.

Live Updates!

Second Half

90+2 Firmino is leaving the pitch, to be replaced by Klavan

90+1 Florenzi drifts in a cross, gathered by Klarius. Roma are still pushing forward. Spirited stuff from the Romans!

90- Four minutes of extra time here.

87- Fazio gets's a for Roma! It's all kicking off! Henderson also picks up a yellow amongst this frantic football match.

86- Perroti at the near post! That could have been 5-3. Liverpool is living dangerously here.

84- Goal! Penalty for Roma! Milner handles it in the box. Perrotti steps up and pops it in the top corner. 5-2... They couldn't... could they?!

83- Dzeko has another crack! His drilled effort is gathered by Karius. The Roma fans seemed to have found their voice.

80- GOAL! Roma have a lifeline! That's a smart strike from Dzeko who controls the ball and volleys it in at the near post. This ain't over! 5-1!

77- Credit to Roma. They are still trying to go forward, although a tiny bit of defending could be useful. An away goal would change the face of this contest.

74- Salah is subbed for Danny Ings. Cheers ahoy for the Egyptian! Meanwhile, Lovren gets a yellow!

73-Schick with a header for Roma! Well saved by Karius

71- Roma is being jeered by the Anfield faithful as they attempt to pass the ball around!

68- GOAL! 5-0! Firmino with a header, which bounces into the corner! Liverpool are in wonderland! That's another assist for Salah by the way :)

65- Double sub for Roma- De Rossi is off for Gonalons. Jesus also makes way for Perrotti

60- GOAL! 4-0! It's so simple! Two goals and now two assists for Salah! Alexander-Arnold to Salah, the Egyptian cuts down the wing and squares it to Firmino to tap in! 4-0!

58- Chance for Roma. Kolarov picks out Schick who sticks a foot at the ball, it flies just over.

55- GOAL! 3-0 Liverpool! Salah on the break squares it to Mane to tap in! It's devastating football on the break from Liverpool!

53- A Superb bit of pressing from Salah and Mane to win the ball, Unfortunately Mane is offside when the final ball is played.

52- Roma is giving it a go at the second half, keeping the ball and pushing Liverpool back. Can the Romans make this pressure count?

49- Firmino, Mane and Salah combine. Corner for Liverpool, Roma hack the ball away.

46- Handball by Strootman. Liverpool has a dangerous free-kick. Alexander-Arnold's shot hits the wall.

Peep! Liverpool get us underway!

Sub News! Ünder is replaced by Schick for Roma

First Half

Half-Time- 2-0 Wow! That was breathless! That was the Mohammed Salah show! Two goals of magnificent quality from the Egyptian give Liverpool the lead. I'm off to have a tea and a sit-down. Goodness!

45- GOAL! 2-0! Just like that Liverpool are two up! Guess who... Salah! Firmino lays the ball to Salah who deftly chips Allison! 2-0! Again no celebration from Salah, what a classy gesture!

43- After a slow 15 minutes, Liverpool have been sensational!

42- Liverpool stream forward, Firmino has a shot from outside the box. Corner, Lovren is unmarked again, Allison gathers the header.

39- Alexander-Arnold picks up a tackle for a challenge on Strootmann.

37- Crossbar! Liverpool hit the woodwork with a Lovren header. Anfield is rocking!

34- GOAL! 1-0 Liverpool! It had to be that man Salah! A fantastic curling effort that has Allison well beaten. Respectfully Salah doesn't celebrate against his former side. What a goal from the Egyptian! 1-0!

33- Ball in the goal! Liverpool with a magical passing move, but Mane who taps it in is clearly offside. Klopp revs up the crowd. A goal is coming.

31- Liverpool seem happy to be whipping the ball in from the wings, which seems to be playing into Roma's hands who are more than capable of heading away.

29- Another missed chance for Mane! Firmino passes it to the Senegalese winger who shanks it over! Liverpool is ramping up the pressure.

28- What a change that was for Liverpool! Mane on the breakaway, he was through and he blazed the ball over when he could have passed to Salah!

25 Jesus gets a yellow for clattering into Mane. It's a horrible challenge. The free kick is wasted.

25- Liverpool has started to see more of the ball in the last few minutes...

20- It's safe to say that Roma has started the better of the two sides. Meanwhile, Oxlade-Chamberlain is stretchered off. A worry for England fans.

18- Crossbar! A corner goes all the way to Kolarov, who smashes it from 30 yards. Klarius flaps at it, and amazingly the ball rebounds off the crossbar. A hell of a hit from the former Man City man.

17- That's it for the England midfielder. Wijnaldum comes on to replace the Ox.

14- Oxlade-Chamberlain clatters into Kolarov, and seems to injure himself in the process. Klopp looks shocked... mouth agast...

13- Roma is more than holding their own here. Kolarov knocks in a cross towards Dzeko. Klarius gathers the ball well.

9- This game has started at some pace. Nainggolan is fouled by van Dijk we can all take a breath.

6- The linesman seems to be struggling with his flag, which I guess is a big deal for flagging things. Meanwhile, Oxlade-Chamberlain has a shot. Easily saved by Allison.

4- Firmino scampers through and drills the ball across the goal, It's offside.

3- Liverpool hit back. Salah cuts in from the right-hand side, his tame effort is gathered by Allison.

1- Strootman with the first chance of the game! Roma knocks the ball around, a through ball to Dzeko who lays it off to Strootman. Easily saved by Klarius

Oh, this is going to be special! This atmosphere is electric! Roma (All in white) get this party started! GO GO GO!

Preamble

SECONDS AWAY FROM KICK-OFF! We have a prediction from my man Guiliano... He's going with 2-1 Roma! Now that would be a turn up for the books!

It's all about the Champions League for Liverpool tonight.

That is a noisy away end. This is going to be some atmostphere when we get going in half an hour or so!

It's a huge night for Roma, who admittedly has been pretty bad away from home in the Champions League recently. They have only once in 15 attempts on the road.

Mo Salah is up against his old team tonight. Here he is enjoying a nice cuddle with Radja Nainggolan. MAXIMUM RESPECT.

Now for Roma! Cengiz (Aka the Undertaker) gets the nod up front. After being rested at the weekend Dzeko & De Rossi start.

We have team news! First up Liverpool. Full strength side for the Reds! Fresh from winning the PFA Player of the year award, Mohamed Salah starts leading the line.

Hello! Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Liverpool Vs Roma in the Champions League semi-final 1st leg. It promises to be another electric European night in Liverpool, can Mohammed Salah shine again this season against his former side?

Preview

Liverpool welcome Roma to Anfield for their Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday evening, knowing that a victory could put them in pole position to reach the final in Kyiv.

Whilst Italian side Roma are fresh from securing one of the most memorable comebacks in European football history, overturning a 4-1 first leg deficit to beat Barcelona 3-0 in the second leg to dump the Catalans out of the Champions League on away goals.

Score Prediction

Jurgen Klopp’s side made a host of changes in their 2-2 draw with West Brom over the weekend, with this contest in mind. The match did see Mohammed Salah grab his 31st goal of the season in the league. Whilst the Egyptian’s weekend was rounded off by picking up the PFA Player of the year award on Sunday. Now a match against former side Roma awaits for the attacker.

In team news, Liverpool will be without midfielders Adam Lallana and Emre Can who are still recovering from injuries. Whilst right back Nathanial Clyne could be a doubt with a muscle complaint.

Predicted team- Liverpool

Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

As for Roma, they warmed up for their trip to Anfield with a comprehensive 3-0 win over SPAL. Goals from Radja Nainggolan & summer signing Patrik Schicks sealed the points for the Giallorossi who are currently third place in the Serie A standings.

One concern for Roma heading into the contest could be there away from in the Champions League. A 2-1 win at Azerbaijani minnows Quarabag in the group stages represents their only victory in their last 15 Champions games. This will certainly be an issue for Eusebio Di Francesco to address, especially against the free-flowing football of Liverpool.

Predicted team- Roma

Alisson; Fazio, Manolas, Juan Jesus; Florenzi, Strootman, De Rossi, Nainggolan, Kolarov; Schick, Dzeko

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter when the attacking talents of Liverpool take on Roma in the first leg of a Champions League semi-final.