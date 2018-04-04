Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Liverpool put in a stunning first-half performance to defeat Man City 3-0 and give themselves a big chance of progressing to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The build-up to the contest was marred by the actions of the Liverpool fans who ensured that they made their presence felt welcoming the Man City coach with flairs and plenty of noise. Man City's coach suffered some damage including a smashed window, which is certain to be an issue for Citizens management to raise to UEFA.

Man City started the brighter in the early exchanges, quickly passing the ball around with Sane hitting the side netting a signal of their intentions. It proved to be short-lived, however, as Klopp's side took a 13th minute lead on the breakaway. It just had to be Mohammed Salah, latching onto the ball from just inside the City half. The Egyptian sprinted away from the defence before slipping the ball to Roberto Firmino, who held the ball up well to square to Salah who smashed the ball high into the net from ten yards out.

Anfield was jumping, and soon the fans had more to shout about as Oxlade-Chamberlain's stunning effort found a way past Ederson from 20-yards out. Not content with two goals, Liverpool went for the jugular and scored a third on the 30-minute mark. This time Salah turned provider, clipping the ball to the back post in the direction of Sadio Mane who nodded in from close range.

Man City looked shell-shocked and tried to get back into the contest in the second half. However, Liverpool looked composed in defending their well-deserved lead. Leeroy Sane was a menace for the Citizens on the wing but was well marshalled by Trent Alexander-Arnold who was one of Liverpool's key players on the night.

City began to get frustrated, and De Bruyne and substitute Sterling picked up yellow cards. One cause of concern for Klopp will be the fitness of Salah, who limped off midway in the second half. Still, without their tricky winger, Liverpool defended admirably and closed out the game. More of the same in a week's time and fans can start dreaming of a place in the last four of the Champions League.

Live Coverage

Second Half

90+2 Sterling picks up a yellow. A big cheer goes up from the Liverpool fans.

90- Three minutes of stoppage time to play

88- It's all Man City in the closing stages, Liverpool are dogged in defence.

84- The Ox is the third Liverpool player to make way. What a stunning goal. Moreno is on for the midfielder.

81- Just one away goal changes the picture of this tie for Man City. Liverpool has been impressive on the back-foot in the second half Trent Alexander-Arnold smashes the ball out to cheers from the home fans.

80- De Bruyn clatters into Mane. Yellow card for the Belgian.

78- Henderson with an industrial block to deny Fernandinho. The England midfielder has worked so hard in midfield for Liverpool

75- Jesus picks up a yellow for a crunching tackle on James Milner. He doesn't look happy.

74- Cross from Sterling finds Jesus. Lovern does well to shepherd the striker, who knocks the ball out for a goal-kick

70- Firmino gets subbed off. He's worked so hard for the team tonight. Dominic Solanke replaces is Brazilian.

68- City wins a corner. Silva swings the ball in Otamendi rises but the ball goes out for a goal-kick. It's strange to say this, but at the minute Pep's side is looking toothless in attack.

61- Liverpool is dropping deeper and deeper. It's getting nervy. Thankfully Sterling misses a chance, which will cheer the Anfield faithful.

58- Sane has been a menace today for City, another jinking run from the German, but yet again he is crowded out by the Liverpool defence.

56- Sterling is on. Gündoğan comes off.

54- A Lucky escape that for Liverpool. Virgil van Dijk misplaces a pass, which is pounced on by City they win two consecutive corners which come to nothing. The Reds are living dangerously here.

52- Salah wanders down the tunnel. His race is run. Wijnaldum replaces the Egyptian.

51- Salah is on the sidelines getting treatment. Liverpool fans will be hoping he'll be back on soon. Meanwhile Sane smashes a shot wide.

49- City is targeting Trent alexander-Arnold Sane wins a corner. Kompany heads over

47- Man City are on the front foot. They need an away goal! Sane with a great cross that skips across the face of goal. It's a shame that no Man City player was on hand to tap it in!

Man City get us underway!

First Half

Peep- Half-time 3-0 What a half of football from Liverpool. Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain & Mane all scoring to stun the Citizens. Liverpool has been vastly superior, and Pep will have to deliver the team talk of his life to keep his side in this tie. Even though Klopp's side are 3-0 up I'm still expecting goals. Plenty to ponder as I nip off for a quick sandwich!

45+2- The resulting free-kick glances off the head of Virgil van Dijk, just wide!

45+1 Firmino gets hacked by Otamendi who picks up a yellow card for the challenge.

45- Otamendi has a pop from distance- That goes just wide.

43- De Bruyne is bundled down by Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Belgian wastes the free-kick which skips out for a goal-kick.

40- Liverpool is blowing City away at the minute. Another break, this time Firmino runs at the City backline. His potshot goes over!

STATS UPDATE! Man City may have 52% of the possession, but they are 3-0 down! Livepool have had a blinding first half!

34- Storming run from Robertson. From his own half and into the Man City penalty area. Fernandinho is on hand to clear with a sharp tackle.

30- 3-0 Just like that! WOW! Liverpool are on fire! Salah clips in a perfect ball to the back post! Mane is on hand to nod in a third! Man City look hapless here!

30- It's been an explosive half-hour from Liverpool! They have flown out of the blocks!

26- Trent Alexander-Arnold whips in a perfect cross for Mane, unfortunately, the winger can't quite control it!

24- City need to get back into this. Liverpool's high press on Kompany & Otamendi is causing all kinds of problems. Liverpool are looking composed on the ball.

20- GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 What a wonder strike from the OX! Milner passes the ball to his team-mate and from outside the box he smashes a shot past Ederson who is motionless! 2-0 Liverpool! WHAT A GOAL!

13- City tries to hit back quickly. Sane on the run, his shot edges just wide.

11- GOAL! It's that man again! SALAH! lightening quick break from the Egyptian who plays in Firmino, he holds the ball up well before squaring to his strike partner. Composed as ever he slots the ball into the back of the net! 1-0 Liverpool and Anfield erupts! WHAT A START!

10- Quickly taken free-kick see's Sane sprint down the wing. His pass to Silva is cleared out for a corner.

7- Offside call for City as Mane is flagged by the linesman. It's been a nervous start for both sides.

5- Side netting City! Mane skips past the Liverpool defence and wins the first corner of the match.

2- Man City dominate the ball, Kyle walker scampers down the right wing. He's bundled out by Robertson. Solid start from the Citizens

Peep! Liverpool get underway!

Preamble

Seconds away from Kick-off at Anfield, check out the Liverpool fan reaction to Man City arriving earlier today. This is certain to rumble on.

Whilst Fillistine (Aka Mr Egg) has gone with a 1-1 prediction, suggesting we'll still be talking about that Ronaldo overhead kick by the end of this evening... for my sake, I hope your wrong!

1-1 at best (likely no score draw). We'll still be talking of Ronaldo's goal tomorrow — TheFillistine (@TheFillistine) April 4, 2018

Right! Prediction time! The real Khalid (Not to be confused with DJ Khalid) has dropped me a prediction! 2-1 Liverpool with Salah on the score sheet!

2-1 Liverpool (Salah will score one at least) 🔥 🔥🔥 — خالِد (@therealkhalid) April 4, 2018

Back to the action. Plenty has been made of Liverpool's welcome of the Man City bus. Rumours going around that the bus was badly damaged by the fans. This will be an interesting narrative to follow tonight.

Away from the match tonight, football is mourning the loss of former England midfielder Ray Wilkins who passed away aged 61. Ray was a regular at beIN SPORTS down the years and was a real gentleman. Tonight's presenter Angus Scott pays tribute to the man.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are pumped for this one! They have already beaten Man City at Anfield in the league. Can they do it all again in the Champions League?

Will Sane be the man to break Liverpool hearts tonight? The German winger has form against Liverpool this season!

One to watch at Anfield?



Leroy Sané has scored 3 goals in 2 games against Liverpool this season. 🔥🔥🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/vOkjAnSnCv — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 4, 2018

Liverpool Team news! The man of the moment Mo Salah starts! He'll be looking to get amongst the goals tonight!

Team News! Man City has confirmed their team tonight!

As expected Gabriel Jesus leads the line. Kompany get's the nod in central defence is that something Liverpool's rapid attack can exploit?

How we're lining-up at Anfield tonight! 🙌



City XI | Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sane, Jesus



Subs | Bravo, Danilo, Stones, Sterling, Delph, Bernardo, Zinchenko#lfcvcity #mancity pic.twitter.com/wEeldnQ8F7 — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 4, 2018

European nights tend to be special at Anfield, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is hoping the fans can roar his side to victory later on this evening.

'You can give us an advantage' 🙌



Klopp's message to #LFC fans... pic.twitter.com/t6ZOkX19r2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 3, 2018

Hello! Welcome to tonight's Live Updates for Liverpool Vs Man City. It's the battle of Britan tonight, with two of the best footballing sides in England facing off in the Champions League! As ever you can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS Connect.



Preview

It's the battle of Britan as Liverpool welcome Man City to Anfield in the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League. Liverpool got the better of Man City in this tie in the Premier League and will fancy themselves to get a result under the floodlights. Man City have been nothing short of imperious this season, and are on the verge of wrapping up the league title. Both sides are in desperate need to progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League, and this game between two of the best footballing sides in England promises to be a cracker! As ever you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS connect.

TIME AND LOCATION

The match Liverpool - Manchester City is scheduled on Wednesday 4th April at 21H45 Mecca time, at Anfield, Liverpool.

HOW TO WATCH ON TV AND STREAMING

Liverpool-Manchester City will be broadcast live exclusively on beIN SPORTS HD11. The match will also be seen in streaming with beIN CONNECT

PROBABLE LINEUPS

Klopp obviously relies on his trident, with a brilliant Mohamed Salah, supported by Firmino and Mané. In midfield, Emre Can is still recovering from a knock and should make the bench. Klopp may elect to replace the German international with former Man City midfielder James Milner. Robertson and Alexander-Arnold will take the wing-back positions.

Manchester City will respond with all its offensive firepower: Aguero is unlikely to play along with John Stones and Mendy as absentees for Pep's side. Gabriel Jesus should be leading the line, whilst Leroy Sanè and Raheem Sterling should start on the wings. a

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Kompany, Danilo; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Silva; Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sané.

