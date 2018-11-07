How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Juventus vs Manchester United

Compétition / Matchday: Champions League 2018-19, Group H, 4th matchday

Date / Time: wednesday, 7th november 2018, 11pm

Venue: Juventus stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus book their places in the knockout stages of the Champions League with a win, but will face a stern test against a Manchester United side who will be looking to halt the Italian Champions winning streak in Europe. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Last time out, Juve outlined their Champions League credentials with comfortable 1-0 victory over Manchester United. Argentinian playmaker Paulo Dybala’s first-half strike was the difference. However, the Italians comfortably outplayed United and could have come away with a bigger victory.

In Injury news, Massimo Allegri’s side were given a major boost by the return of Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic from an ankle complaint. Although it is widely expected that the attacker will have to settle for a place on the bench. Despite the return of Mandzukic, Juve will be without Douglas Costa after he came off injured at the weekend.

Juventus Predicted Team

Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Bentancur, Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Ronaldo



Manchester United will be heading to Turin as underdogs, after being outclassed in the last matchday against Juventus. Worrying for Manchester United fans was how ineffective their side was in creating any goal-scoring chances against Juve, perhaps underlying how far they are away from the elite sides in European football at the moment.

Still, Jose Mourinho’s side is in second place in Group H and currently have a two-point lead over second place Valencia. Domestically, United recovered from a poor first half against Bournemouth to register a 2-1 win thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Marcus Rashford.

The game will represent a homecoming for Paul Pogba who won the Serie A title in all of the four seasons he was at Juventus. The midfielder has become a figurehead of the troubles this season at United, often clashing with Jose Mourinho over his work rate and commitment to the Manchester United cause. After hitting the woodwork two weeks ago, Pogba will be raring to go against his former side, and it will be interesting to see how the World Cup Winner will react on Wednesday evening.

In team news, Romelu Lukaku has been ruled out through injury. Expect Marcus Rashford to lead the line in his absence. United will also welcome back Antonio Valencia & Marouane Fellaini from injury, although they may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Manchester United Predicted Team

De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Rashford, Sanchez, Martial

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Juventus take on Manchester United in the Champions League.