Thierry Henry picked up a point in his first Champions League game in charge of Monaco with a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge – but was grateful to Lois Openda for missing a late sitter for the hosts in the Group A clash.

Moussa Sylla scuffed in with his right foot to put the Ligue 1 strugglers ahead in the 31st minute on Wednesday, only for Wesley's header to level matters as Brugge ended an eight-match losing streak in the competition.

Henry's managerial debut with Monaco on Saturday had been eventful to say the least, as he witnessed goalkeeper Seydou Sy make a shocking error and Samuel Grandsir receive a red card in a 2-1 loss at Strasbourg.

Radamel Falcao sustained an injury at the weekend, leaving the new man in charge without one of his more seasoned European campaigners.

He also lost Stevan Jovetic after less than 10 minutes due to a right leg injury, yet the visitors overcame his early exit to take the lead just after the half-hour mark, Aleksandr Golovin allowed to carry the ball forwards before slipping a pass through to Sylla, who saw his first-time attempt roll in despite making poor contact.

Crucially, though, the forward failed to double both his and Monaco’s tally when he missed the target with his left foot from a tight angle after rounding goalkeeper Karlo Letica – and the let-off allowed the hosts to level prior to the break.

Hans Vanaken’s right-footed cross from the left flank was met firmly by Wesley, the Brazilian forward steering his header beyond Loic Badiashile – making his first start of the season – in Monaco's goal.

The 20-year-old keeper was able to deny Emmanuel Bonaventure in the early stages of a second half that saw Brugge crank up the pressure.