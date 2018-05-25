Man United and Real Madrid favourite Beckham begs Zidane to beat Liverpool

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star David Beckham has urged Zinedine Zidane and his players to beat Liverpool in the Champions League final.

There is no question of divided loyalties for Beckham during the decider in Kiev on Saturday, as Madrid take on the arch-rivals of United.

Appearing alongside his old team-mate Zidane in a video published by Madrid, the ex-England captain had a simple message for the coach of Los Blancos.

"To have been successful as a player and now to be successful as the boss, the big boss, is incredible," he said.

"I just want to wish Zizou, the boss, the president, the club good luck in the Champions League final.

"And please beat Liverpool, please!"

Zidane has guided Madrid to success in each of the previous two Champions League finals, and the team could become the first side since Bayern Munich in 1976 to win UEFA's biggest prize three times in succession.

"We suffered and worked a lot to make it to the final," he said.

"There has been a lot of sacrifices, a lot of work, a lot of personal investment from everyone.

"Once I decided to become a coach I thought nothing is impossible. Being a coach of Real Madrid, I knew we could achieve great things."