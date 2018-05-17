English
Puig pulls out of French Open with hip strain

Olympic champion Monica Puig will miss the French Open after sustaining a right hip strain at the Internazionali d'Italia.

Puig retired from her qualifier against Donna Vekic after falling 4-1 behind in the first set on Sunday and subsequent examinations revealed the extent of the issue.

The 24-year-old will consequently sit out Roland Garros and plans to return for the start of the grass-court season next month.

"This past Sunday during my match in Rome, I unfortunately strained my right hip muscle which after taking an MRI, revealed that I will need a few weeks of rest, recovery and treatment," Puig said in a statement tweeted by WTA Insider.

"It will sadly mean that I am going to miss the Strasbourg tournament next week, an event so close to my heart as it was the first ever WTA tournament I won, as well as the French Open in Paris.

"The good news is that I am as of now scheduled to be back on the court in Nottingham on the grass, which I am really looking forward to as the grass season is one of my favourite parts of the year."

