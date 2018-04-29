Parmentier outlasts Hercog to win Istanbul Cup

Pauline Parmentier eventually prevailed after a three-set tussle against Polona Hercog on clay to win the final of the Istanbul Cup.

Parmentier maintained her perfect record in WTA Tour finals, securing the third title of her career - albeit her first in a decade - with a hard-fought 6-4 3-6 6-3 win in the Turkish city.

The Frenchwoman triumphed despite recording just seven winners, crucially holding her nerve in a see-saw decider to seal victory after two hours and 13 minutes on court.

Hercog was her own worst enemy in the battle between the two unseeded players, producing 34 unforced errors in a contest littered with breaks of serve.

Parmentier's last tournament win came back in 2008 in Bad Gastein, a year after her maiden success in Tashkent. Her latest triumph is expected to move her back inside the world's top 100 when the rankings are updated.