Tennis

Nadal withdraws from Cincinnati Masters

Nadal withdraws from Cincinnati Masters

World number one Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Masters in a bid to stay healthy following his Toronto success.

Nadal was set to be top seed in Cincinnati, where he won the title in 2013, after defeating Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2 7-6 (7-4) in Sunday's Rogers Cup final.

However, the 17-time grand slam champion and 32-year-old Spaniard announced his withdrawal just hours after claiming an 80th ATP Tour title.

"I am very sorry to announce that I won't be playing in Cincinnati this year," Nadal said in a statement. "No other reason than personally taking care of my body and trying to keep as healthy as I feel now.

"I am very thankful to my friend Andre Silva, Tournament Director of the Cincinnati tournament, who after speaking to him on the phone understood what I said to him and understands the situation. I am sure the tournament will be a success and I wish him and his team all the best.

"I am also sad for those amazing fans in Cincy who always gave me great support. I am sure I'll see them next year and I am sorry I won't be with them this year.

"Thanks for all the support as always."

Nadal overcame three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka and Australian Open runner-up Marin Cilic en route to his 33rd Masters 1000 crown.

 

