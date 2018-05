Seven-time champion Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Rome Masters final.

Nadal, who is now 10-0 in semi-finals at the Foro Italico, broke loose after a tight first set lasting well over an hour to edge out Djokovic in their 51st career meeting in a rivalry stretching back to 2006.

In Sunday's final, Nadal will face either defending champion Alexander Zverev or Marin Cilic.