AC Milan moved into fourth place in the Serie A standings after securing a last-gasp victory over Udinese at the Stadio Friuli on Sunday evening. Alessio Romagnoli was the hero for the Rossoneri with a late strike, however, Milan made hard work of the contest against a resilient Udinese side.

Milan showed their attacking intent as early as the twelfth minute when Suso launched a curling shot just past the far post. Rino Gattuso's side was dealt an early blow when Gonzalo Higuain had to be substituted with a back injury just after the half-hour mark. Milan was in the ascendancy and should have perhaps taken the lead when Patrick Cutrone was played through on goal, however, the shot from the 20-year-old was palmed away with ease.

Into the second half and Udinese gained a foothold in the contest lead by the agility of Kevin Lasagna in the attack. However, Milan was able to hold out and create chances on their own on the counter. Samu Castillejo who came on for Higuain cracked a shot from distance, however Udinese keeper Juan Musso was equal to the effort.

Castillejo was central to another major flashpoint in the game when substitute Bram Nuytinck picked up a straight red for a cynical hack on Milan's number seven. In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Milan found a winner against the odds. Springing forward on the counter Romagnoli and Suso traded passes in the penalty area before Romagnoli smashed the ball into the top corner. After a VAR review for offside and a foul in the build-up play, the goal was eventually given, leading to Bedlam on the sidelines.

The result is Milan's third straight victory in Serie A and sees the Rossineri leapfrog Lazio into fourth place in the league table.

GOAL! Alessio Romagnoli in stoppage time! After some VAR hijinx, it's given! AC Milan take a late lead!

Chance! Samu Castillejo cracks one from range! It's a solid save from Juan Musso.

Chance! Patrick Cutrone stings the palms of Udinese keeper Juan Musso.

Chance! Suso shapes to shoot! The curling shot just leaps past the far post!

Preamble

AC Milan is having a snoop around the stadium ahead of the game, which kicks off in about 30 minutes or so! Paolo Maldini is looking very dapper in that suit!

Rossoneri team and management have arrived at the Dacia Arena

Now for AC Milan! Suso who has been one of AC Milan's inform players starts in midfield, Genaro Gattuso has also gone for the strike partnership of Gonzalo Higuaín & Patrick Cutrone to lead the line.

Our lineup for tonight's game in Udine

We have team news! First up Udinese! Rodrigo De Paul is the man to watch for the hosts, the Argentine striker has five goals and three assits in ten league games so far this season!

Good evening and welcome to the Live Updates of Udinese Vs AC Milan! It's the big game in Italy this evening, and beIN SPORTS have you covered with Live Updates, Team News & the goals as they go in. Stick around, it promises to be a cracker at the Stadio Friuli (my favourite Italian football stadium name incidentally) as Milan look to push up into the giddy heights of fourth place with a victory.