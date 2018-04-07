Serie A: Roma 0 Fiorentina 2

First-half goals from Marco Benassi and Giovanni Simeone stretched Fiorentina's winning run to six games. Tributes were paid before the game to Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, who died last month at the age of 31, and played for Roma in 2014-15.



Benassi gave the visitors the lead after seven minutes at the Stadio Olympico after a pinpoint Riccardo Saponara cross, with Simeone doubling their advantage five minutes before the break.



Edin Dzeko missed numerous chances to for Roma and Inter Milan can pass them in the table when they visit Torino on Sunday