Napoli's title ambitions took a knock with a goalless draw by bottom club Chievo.

Carlo Ancelotti's second-placed side needed a win to maintain the six-point gap between them and leaders Juventus, but could not find a way past Chievo in the Stadio San Paulo just days before hosting Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

Napoli are now eight points behind Juventus, who beat SPAL 2-0 on Saturday with goals from in-form Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic.

"There's no point looking at the Serie A table now. We'll look and evaluate at the halfway point," said Ancelotti.

