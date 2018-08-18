Mitch Freeley

Goals

Federico Bernardeschi at the death! 3-2 Juve! What a comeback!

Leonardo Bonucci marks his return to Juventus with a goal! 2-2!

Emanuele Giaccherini scores from the penalty spot! Chievo take the lead!

Chievo equalise Mariusz Stępiński with a header! 1-1

Sami Khedira grabs an early opener for Juventus!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for Chievo! The Verona based side are going with a 4-3-3 formation. Watch out for Emanuele Giaccherini, the winger has previously played for Juve, and could be an attacking threat on the counter!

📣 La 1^ giornata di @SerieA dell'@ACChievoVerona sta per iniziare!

Mister Lorenzo #DAnna ha scelto il suo primo 1⃣1⃣ per la sfida alla #Juventus!



Forza ragazzi! Il viaggio sta per cominciare! Insieme siamo e saremo sempre più forti! #ForzaChievo 💛💙⚽️ pic.twitter.com/MT3BxlkWfR — A.C. ChievoVerona (@ACChievoVerona) August 18, 2018

Team News is in! First up the defending league champions! Good news guys! CR7 starts whilst summer signing Cancelo gets the nod as a wing back. Whilst Leonardo Bonucci is back for Juventus after a season at AC Milan, he starts alongside Chiellini.

Hello! Welcome to the Live Updates of Chievo Vs Juventus, the opening game of the 2018/2019 Serie A season. The match in Verona takes on extra significance, as it will be Cristiano Ronaldo's first competitive game as a Juve player following his big-money move from Real Madrid. Stick around! We'll get all the Live Updates from the game, including the goals and reaction!

Preview

The Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi may not be the most glamorous stadium in Italy, but Cristiano Ronaldo will start his Serie A adventure on Saturday evening as his Juventus side travel to Verona to face Chievo in the opening game of the season.

Ronaldo’s blockbuster move to the Italian champions caught all the headlines across Europe and underlined the intentions of Juve to lift the Champions League. In the league, the Old Lady has been dominant winning the last seven Serie A crowns and the pressure will be on Massimo Allegri to deliver an eighth successive title.

Ronaldo is not the only headline signing for Juventus. Midfielder Emre Can join on a free transfer from Liverpool, after impressing on loan at Inter Milan last season Portuguese wing-back João Cancelo joins from Valencia. Whilst the most controversial transfer of all was the return of central defender Leonardo Bonucci after a season playing with AC Milan, expect him to slot back alongside Giorgio Chiellini in the heart of the defense.

In team news, Allegri has virtually a fully fit side to choose from. The only doubts will be midfielders Blaise Matuidi & Mario Mandzukic following their antics in the World Cup final.

Juventus Predicted Team

Szczęsny, Sandro, Chiellini, Bonucci, Cuadrado, Costa, Pjanic, Emre Can, Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo

How to watch Online- beIN SPORTS CONNECT

TV Channel- HD 4

Kick-off- 19:00

Stadium- Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi, Verona

Chievo will be the first team in the league and will be looking to frustrate Juventus on Ronaldo’s Serie A bow. The Verona based side who were nicknamed the “flying donkeys” after an unlikely finish in the European places under promotion will try to sit back and take their oponents on the break.



Expereinced defender Nenad Tomović has been recruited from Florentina in the summer, and the Serbian who has played in Italy for nine years will be charged with trying to keep CR7 off the scoresheet. Elsewhere in the side, Polish attacker Mariusz Stepinski was recruited from Nantes in France, and could be given the nod up front.

Last time out at The Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi Juventus ran out comfortable 2-0 winners in a game that saw two Chievo players given red cards in either half. Boss Lorenzo D'Anna will certainly be wary of his side over committing to challenges against the league champions. D'Anna is a club legend with over 300 appearances for Chievo, and will be hoping he can guide his beloved club to a better finish than 13th place from last year.

Chievo Predicted team

Seculin, Rossettini, Tomović, Cacciatore, Jaroszyński, Birsa, Rigoni, Hetemaj, Radovanović, Giaccherini, Stępiński

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter Cristiano Ronaldo starts off his Juventus career with a visit to Chievo.