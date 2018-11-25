You can watch the Live Match Stream of Genoa Vs Sampdoria via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Match Report

Genoa & Sampdoria shared the points in a feisty Derby Della Lanterna encounter on Sunday evening, ending in a 1-1 draw.

The encounter, which is famed for its pre-match atmosphere was tainted with sadness following the collapse of the Ponte Morandi bridge in Genoa which took the lives of 43 people.

However, it didn’t take long for the contest to burst into life as Sampdoria took the lead with just eight minutes on the clock. Gaston Ramirez whipped a perfect cross in from the right wing, leaving Samp captain Fabio Quagliarella an easy opportunity to head in the opener from just five yards out.

Nine minutes later and Genoa found parity from the penalty spot, thanks to Krzysztof Piątek. The Polish striker who had yet to score under new boss Ivan Juric chased down a ball from a Joachim Andersen error. With Piątek eventually being tripped by Samp keeper Audero, leaving the referee little choice but to point to the penalty spot.

Piątek stepped up and confidently dispatched the penalty into the bottom left-hand corner, his tenth goal in what has been a breakout season and his first in six weeks.

Genoa was seemingly in control and came close again when Miguel Veloso saw his free-kick just dip over the bar from 30 yards out. In truth, the second half ran out of steam, as both teams settled for the point. The result leaves Sampdoria just ahead of their rivals in twelfth place whilst Genoa is a point behind in thirteenth.

Goals/ Highlights!

Chance! Miguel Veloso's free-kick fizzes over the crossbar

16- Goal! Krzysztof Piątek is hauled down in the box, and steps up to take the penalty! The Polish striker finds the back of the net! 1-1!

8 - Goal! Fabio Quagliarella heads Sampdoria into an early lead!

We are underway at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris!

This atmosphere is amazing! We are minutes away from Kick-off!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for Samp! Dennis Praet starts in midfield, veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella captains the side he has scored four goals so far this season.

Team News! First up Genoa! Krzysztof Piątek starts up front, he'll be looking to continue his early season form against Sampdoria!

📋 La formazione del Grifone per #GenoaSampdoria 🔴🔵



DALE GENOA!!! 💪

Right! Just under an hour till Kick-off and Andy Kerr is LIVE in the studio.

Plenty of big games in Europe over the weekend, including Real Madrid getting thumped 3-0 by Eibar! This handy video can show you exactly what you missed!

Over to Genoa, how good is this support?! This was the Genoa fans in the final training session before the derby!

🎉 #GenoaSampdoria, #derby: in mille sui gradoni del 'Signorini' per caricare la squadra alla vigilia del derby. Bandiere, cori, fumogeni e petardi. Tutto lo scibile di queste occasioni.



Leggi qui ➡️

Samp boss Marco Giampaolo talks up his respect for Genoa, I'm sure that will be out of the window come 22:30 tonight!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live updates of Genoa Vs Sampdoria in the Genoa derby. It's known as one of the most competitive derbies in Italy, and let's hope it lives up to expectations. As ever, join me for all the latest match build-up, team news and Live Updates. So stick around and enjoy the ride.