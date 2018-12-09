Mitch Freeley

Peep! We are underway at the San Siro! It's not the best start...

We have the Torino team news! It's a full strength team for the Turin side. In good news former Watford boss Walter Matzarri is back in the dugout after suffering a recent health scare.

AC Milan have arrived at the San Siro and look quite dapper!

San Siro welcomes the Rossoneri 📸

The teams are in! First up AC Milan! Chelsea loanee Tiémoué Bakayoko starts in central midfield, Patrick Cutrone & Gonzalo Higuaín lead the line!

Here's our line-up for #MilanTorino 🔴⚫️

Can Torino beat AC Milan? It's going to be a tough ask for Il Toro You have to go all the way back to November 2001 to find a Torino win in this match, Cristiano Lucarelli scored the only goal of the game. Why don't you enjoy the goal in these vintage highlights below!

Kick-off in just under an hour! Fancy some AC Milan Vs Torino action to get you in the mood? Of course you do!