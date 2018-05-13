Match Report

Juventus clinched a historic seventh successive Serie A title and completed a fourth straight domestic double courtesy of a drab 0-0 draw at Roma, who finished the match with 10 men.

The Bianconeri got the point needed at the Stadio Olimpico to take an unassailable six-point lead over second-place Napoli with a game to spare, adding to the Coppa Italia crown they claimed by beating AC Milan 4-0 on the same ground just four days ago.

It is Massimiliano Allegri's fourth straight Scudetto and follows the three claimed by Antonio Conte at the start of an unprecedented era of success for the Turin giants - though it remains to be seen whether he will remain to extend that streak amid links to Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Juve coach made six changes from the side that started the Coppa final, with Gianluigi Buffon afforded a rest ahead of what could be his final match for the club at home to already-relegated Verona next weekend, and they played like a team lacking coherency, even after Radja Nainggolan was shown two yellow cards in the space of five second-half minutes.

Roma, who had little to play for having been guaranteed a place in next season's Champions League by Inter's loss to Sassuolo on Saturday, were far more positive in the opening period but barely went close to testing their former goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Juve enjoyed a better second half but, although they were unable to get a winner after Nainggolan was dismissed with 22 minutes remaining, a draw was sufficient to ensure their reign over Italy continues.

The visitors were caught in possession inside their own half twice in the opening 10 minutes, but Edin Dzeko and Nainggolan failed to punish them.

Miralem Pjanic was struggling to establish himself against his former club and, after Lorenzo Pellegrini sent a fierce effort flying high and wide, he was booked for a late tackle on the Roma midfielder in the 32nd minute.

The Bianconeri found it difficult to maintain pressure on the opposition and Paulo Dybala's scuffed shot that skidded narrowly wide following a counter-attack proved their best chance of the half.

There was a slight improvement from the visitors after the restart, Dybala rifling home a half-volley from Alex Sandro's pass before turning to see the offside flag correctly raised.

However, they struggled to test Alisson and Aleksandar Kolarov went close to punishing them in the 65th minute when his 25-yard strike deflected off Pjanic and looped just over the roof of the net.

Juve received a boost when Nainggolan was booked twice in quick succession for fouls on Alex Sandro and Dybala, but Eusebio Di Francesco's side sat back and defended stoically.

Dybala was denied a penalty after a shove from Juan Jesus with five minutes remaining, before Juve passed the remaining time away to ensure they can focus on celebrating at the Allianz Stadium next weekend.

Highlights

Uhoh! Radja Nainggolan walks for a second yellow after this challenge on Paulo Dybala.

Preamble

Now for Juventus! Buffon drops to the bench. Dybala, Mandzukic and Higuain leads the line. Spicy!

Juventus XI: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain



Bench: Buffon, Pinsoglio, Chiellini, Benatia, Howedes, Lichtsteiner, Asamoah, Marchisio, Matuidi, Sturaro, Bentancur, Douglas Costa#RomaJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 13, 2018

Parp that Team news horn! First up Roma! Cengiz Under (The Undertaker!) joins Dzeko in attack!

Preview

Juventus as on the cusp of winning their seventh consecutive Serie A title and know that just a point against Roma will be enough. Roma is already assured of Champions League football next season after Inter Milan's 2-1 defeat to Sassoulo. Although the Giallorossi will be determined to at least try and stop their rivals win the title till the final game of the season. As ever you can watch the game Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Roma is set to be without three key players for the Sunday evening match at the Stadio Olimpico. Greek defender Kostas Manolas who scored the winner against Barcelona to knock the Spanish side out of the Champions League has a thigh injury, Diego Perotti has an ankle complaint and midfielder Kevin Strootman is a doubt with a rib injury.

Predicted Lineup Roma

Alisson; Kolarov, Jesus, Fazio, Florenzi; Nainggolan, Rossi, Strootman; Shaarawy, Dzeko, Under

As for Juventus, this will be their second visit to the Stadio Olimpico in four days following their 4-0 Coppa Italia triumph against AC Milan on Wednesday evening. Massimiliano Allegri has been heavily linked with the vacant Arsenal job in recent days, and the Italian coach will be eager to wrap up the league title before talking about his future at the Turin club. Juventus have only one key absentee heading into the game, with Juan Cudardro suspended for the match.

Predicted Lineup Juventus

Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Rugani, Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Costa, Higuain, Dybala

It certainly promises to be a fascinating tie when Roma take on title-chasing Juventus on Sunday evening. As ever, you can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.