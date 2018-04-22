Juventus Vs Napoli- How to watch online, Team News, Streaming information, Predicted teams

Mitch Freeley

Live Updates!

16- Post! Juve! From the free-kick Pjanic's effort deflects onto the far post. So close!

15- First yellow of the night for Napoli. Albiol gets the card for his challenge on Higuaín

14- After struggling in the opening exchanges, Juventus are seeing a little bit more of the ball.

10- Chiellini is subbed after picking up a knock five minutes into the game, that is worrying news for Juve fans. Lichtsteiner comes on in his place. Höwedes will slot in at centre back.

8- First yellow of the game for Asamoah who hacked down Callejón. Napoli has free-kick in a dangerous position.

5- Napoli a pressing high up the pitch, not giving Juve a chance to play it out from the back. Callejón picks up a loose ball, squares to Insigne who can't make the most of the chance.

3- Napoli seeing plenty of the ball in the early exchanges, a promising start for Sarri's side.

1- Chance! A Hamsik cross deflected into the path of Insigne, he shins his effort out fro a goal kick. An early sighter for the Italian attacker.

Peep! Napoli get us underway!

Preamble

Minutes away from kick-off! The atmosphere is ramping up nicely! You can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

That is some welcome for the Juventus side. A win tonight for the Old Lady, and they have all but won the title.

A quick reminder you can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Now for Napoli! As expected Koulibaly is back in central defence after missing the Udinese game through suspension.

Team news Klaxon! That's right! They are in! First up Juventus! Pjanic starts, Mandzukic is on the bench. Higuain leads the line against his former club.

In more arrival news, Napoli has rocked up to the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus has arrived! Should be getting the team news in soon!

It's just as big an evening for Napoli, who are looking to win their first league title since 1990. Check out the send-off from the Napoli fans!

It's a huge night for Juventus! The Allianz stadium in looking magical in the late afternoon sunshine!

Good evening! Welcome to the live updates of Juventus Vs Napoli. It's the biggest game in Europe tonight as table toppers Juve take on second-placed Napoli. The gap between the two sides is currently four points, with a win for Juventus effectively handing them the title, whilst three points for Napoli will close the gap to just one point and keep the race alive. As ever you can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Preview

Napoli head to Juventus in desperate need of a win to keep their Serie A title hopes alive. Maurizio Sarri’s side is currently four points behind Juventus. A statement away victory would switch the title race in the Neapolitans favour. Whilst a victory for Juventus would mean that Napoli would be seven points away from their rivals with four games to play. As ever you can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.



A frustrating midweek 1-1 draw against Crotone for Juventus means that Sunday’s contest at the Allianz stadium is a must win for Massimo Allegri’s side who are looking for their seventh consecutive Italian title. In team news, Croatian striker Mario Mandžukić has returned to training midweek and could be in line for a start against Napoli. Miralem Pjanic also returned from injury this week and could play apart from the bench.



Juventus Predicted team.

Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Dybala.

Napoli closed the gap to just one point with an impressive 4-2 home win against Udinese midweek. The Neopolitans search for a first title in 28 years is still on and will be motivated to get the better of their title rivals Juventus. Napoli has a fine away record in the league and in fact the last time they tasted defeat way a 2-1 defeat to Juventus back in October 2016.



In team news, Kalidou Koulibaly returns from suspension. The inclusion of the Senegalese central defender is an important one, especially when Napoli are coming up against former striker Gonzalo Higuain who has a habit of scoring against his former employers.

Napoli Predicted team.

Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter when the top two in Serie A face-off in a title-deciding match. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

