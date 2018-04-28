Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Juventus pulled off a dramatic late comeback to triumph against the ten men of Inter with a 3-2 Derby d'Italia win, giving the Bianconeri a four-point lead over second-placed Napoli.

Gonzalo Higuaín headed the winner with a minute left of regular time, having collapsed in the second half when Inter scored two quick goals to take a 2-1 lead.

Juventus seemed to have the contest wrapped up in the first half, which saw Juventus take the lead from a volley from Douglas Costa. The Bianconeri's advantage was compounded when Inter were reduced to ten men when Matías Vecino saw red for wrapping his studs into the shin of Mario Mandzukic. The first half threatened to boil over at times, as both teams struggled to keep their cool.

Allegri's side stuttered in the second half and let Inter back into the contest, first seven minutes after the restart when Inter Captain Mauro Icardi nodded in from a freekick. Whilst Inter thought they had the contest wrapped up on the 65th minute when Barzagli turned in Perisic's low cross for an own goal.

Juventus kept pushing forward in the final stages and found a leveller from the tightest of angles as makeshift right-back Juan Cuadrado hit a shot to the back post, and via a deflection off Milan Skiriniar crept into the back of the net.

Higuain was not to be denied and completed the famous comeback just a minute later, nodding in Dybala's freekick to give Juve a memorable 3-2 win, whilst simultaneously denting the title hopes of former club Napoli. Now Napoli will be looking to keep the pressure on Juventus, with only a win away to Florentina on Sunday enough to close the gap back up to one point.

Live Updates

90+5 Full time! What a fightback from Juventus! Higuaín with a header at the death! Napoli fans will not be pleased! 3-2! Football! My goodness! Match report to follow...

90- Five minutes of extra time to be played!

88- GOAL! Juventus! 3-2 The come back is complete! Unbelievable scenes! Dybala knocks in a free-kick and Higuaín heads it in! Amazing! 3-2 Juventus!

86- GOAL! 2-2 Juventus level! Cuadrado scores from the tightest of angles! How did that go in. This tie has swung back in favour of Juventus!

85- Juventus are pushing for a leveller. The ten men of Inter are holding on... Just

84- Icardi is coming off to a hearty applause. Santon is replacing the striker.

79- Subs ahoy! Final one for Juve, Bentancur is on for Pjanic. Whilst Borja Valero comes on for Rafinia.

77- Alex Sandro picks up a yellow for a foul on Rafinia, who has been one of Inters best players tonight.

76- Ouch! That was close for Inter on the breakaway! Candreva curls the ball towards Icardi who sticks out a toe, which is inches wide!

71- What a save from Handanovic! Dybala's shot looks bound from the top corner, but a hand from the Inter keeper denies the playmaker.

70- Dybala takes a tumble in the box, looking for a penalty. No deal from the referee.

67- Bernardeschi is on in place for Mandzukic. Twenty minutes for Juventus to turn this around!

63- Goal! Napoli fans will be pleased! Inter go 2-1 up! Perisic put Cuadrado on the floor, his drilled shot is knocked into the net by Barzagli. Is the title slipping through the old Ladies fingers?!

62- That was close for Juventus. Higuaín beats the offside trap and rounds Handanovic, but his shot hits the side netting. It really should have been 2-1.

60- Dybala comes on to replace Sami Khedira

57- Pjanic flattens Rafinha, D’Ambrosio gets a yellow for dissent. That was close for the Bosnian midfielder

56- Juventus look out of sorts here... Dybala is preparing to come on.

52- GOAL! 1-1 Inter level! A perfect free-kick is lofted into the box, and it gets onto the head of Inter captain Icardi who nods the ball into the bottom corner! Game on! I can imagine that goal will be greated with joy in Napoli...

50- Inter giving it a go in the second half, Mandzukic picks up a yellow for a foul on Skriniar. Dangerous freekick this.

48- A cross is played into Icardi, Barzagli is equal to it and heads away.

Peep! We are back underway at the San Siro!

First half

45+6- Half time! Juventus have a 1-0 lead, and Inter is down to ten men in a spicy first half. Join me for more updates in 15 minutes time!

45+4- Matuidi pounces on uncertainty on the box, smashes the ball into the net. It's rightly chalked off for offside after a VAR review.

45+3- Candrea dances his way past two Juventus players, he skies his shot over.

45- 6 MINUTES OF STOPPAGE TIME!

44- Barzagli goes into the book for a lunge on Icardi. Inter have a free-kick in a great position, just outside the box. Candreva's effort goes out for a corner.

39- Mandzukic & Candreva clash heads after a challenge off the ball. The Inter fans are not happy, this has the potential to boil over. Just before Cuadrado knocks down Perisic. The Inter fans and players are screaming for a second yellow, which is ignored by the referee. Que mass booing.

37- Patient play from Juventus. The ball is played into Higuaín, Inter does well to steal the ball of the Argentine striker.

33- Juve has started to boss possession. This is going to be a real challenge for Inter now with 10 men.

29- Screaming effort from Inter! Candreva lets rip from 25 yards out, Buffon tips it just over. What a shot!

27- Rafinha is floored by Pjanic, the Inter fans are baying for a second yellow for the midfielder. The Referee rightly ignores the calls.

24- Perisic scampers down the wing, cuts inside and smashes the ball over. Frustrating stuff from the Croatian winger.

23- Costa attempts a curler, which flies over. In all the action, I didn't notice that Pjanic was carded. Apologies!

20- Well after a slow ten minutes, this match has kicked up a notch! Juve is going for the kill here! Cuadrado pushes forward and blazes the ball over the bar.

17- Red Card! Mandzukic is on the end of a nasty challenge from Matías Vecino. The referee goes to look at the replay, and shows the Inter Player a red!

13- GOAL! Juventus Douglas Costa with a sharp half-volley! Cuadrado picks out the Brazilian at the back post, who smashes it in. After a brief wait for VAR, the goal is given! Juve is 1-0 up!

12- First chance of the night for Juventus, a long ball is drifted to Mandzukic who heads it down to Matuidi who can't react in time.

9- After a fierce start the match has slowed down. It's going to be a long night if we continue at this methodical pace...

6- Inter have seen a little bit more of the ball in the last few minutes, predictably Cuadrado is being targeted on the right-hand side.

4-Cuadrado gets the first yellow for knocking down Perisic. The right-back is going to be on a tightrope for the rest of the game now.

3- Juve wins the first corner of the game, which is quickly taken by Pjanic. Inter get the ball away.

Peep! Inter Milan get the party started!

Preamble

Minutes away from kick-off at the San Siro! A quick reminder that you can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT. If the live text is not your vibe.

Whilst Inter are certainly relishing the opportunity to be potential kingmakers in the Serie A title race. The San Siro should be close to capacity for tonight's game!

Understandably, Juve will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Napoli at the weekend but will be pushed all the way by an Inter side who are for fighting for Champions League football next season.

Now for Juventus. Dybala drops to the bench! Whilst Rugani comes in at central defence.

Team News! We have Team news! First up Inter Milan. Icardi leads the line.

Evening all! Welcome to the Live Updates of Inter Milan Vs Juventus. It promises to be a cracking Derby d'Italia, and as ever you can watch all the action with us on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Preview

Inter Milan take on Juventus in the Derby d'Italia on Saturday evening, in a match which could have a decisive impact on the destination of the Serie A title at the end of the season. You can watch all the action on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.



After losing 1-0 to title rivals Napoli last weekend the Bianconeri’s lead at the top of the table was cut down to just one point. If Max Allegri’s side drops points in Milan, it could give Napoli the chance to leapfrog them into top spot, providing they can beat Florentina on Sunday evening.

Juventus will be without central defender Giorgio Chiellini who picked up a knee injury in the defeat to Napoli, whilst right-back Mattia De Sciglio is also a doubt for the game.



As for Inter Milan, they are battling to get back into the Champions League and are currently just a point behind fourth-placed Lazio. A Derby d'Italia win for Luciano Spalletti’s side would give the Nerazzurri a major boost heading into the final games of the season.



Inter are undefeated in eight home games in the league, last time the two sides met at the San Siro in the league it was Inter who ran out 2-1 winners. A home win would be greeted with plenty of enthusiasm in Napoli.



It promises to be an interesting Derby d'Italia which could have direct implications on the Serie A title. You can watch all the action Live & Exclusive on HD 11.

