Inter 1 Sassuolo 2: Nerazzurri's Champions League aspirations dealt serious blow

Matteo Politano's free-kick and Domenico Berardi's wonder strike left Inter's Champions League aspirations hanging by a thread after they fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Sassuolo.

Luciano Spalletti's men were left to rue their profligacy in front of goal as Giuseppe Iachini's side secured a domestic double over the Nerazzurri, whose top-four hopes may have taken a potentially fatal blow.

Politano's 25-minute free-kick left the hosts stunned and Berardi's brilliant top-corner finish looked to have put the game to bed in the second half.

Rafinha's well-taken strike 11 minutes from time set up a frantic finish from the hosts as they desperately tried to salvage an equaliser at San Siro, but Sassuolo held out for the win.

Inter now rely on rivals Lazio, who are two points ahead with a game in hand, failing to defeat already-relegated Crotone on Sunday to keep their chances alive.

The pair then meet on the final weekend in a match where Inter will hope they can still seal a return to Europe's premier club competition for the first time since 2012.