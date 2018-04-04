AC Milan Vs Inter Milan- Live Updates! Team News, How to watch online, Streaming information

Mitch Freeley

Honours even between Milan & Inter, in truth Milan will be the happier team. Either side had a goal ruled out for offside. Inter had the better chances in the first half, but Milan weathered the storm with Bonnuci impressing. In the second half, Gattuso's side improved with Kessie blasting over the highlight. Icardi could have won it at the death, but was just inches wide.

Live Updates!

Second Half

92- Icardi at the death! That could have been a winner! Dangerous cross the Inter captain throws himself at the ball! Just misses! Took late! The referee blows up! 0-0 full time!

88- Both teams seem happy with the draw here! Hugely annoying to watch!

78- The camera cuts to Milan legend Paulo Maldini in the stands, I wonder what he is making of this.

73- Inter Milan pushing forward! Milan hold firm, Bonucci not for the first time clears the ball away!

68- Scratch that! He's been flagged offside! Cutrone is promptly subbed! Former Blackburn Rovers man Nikola Kalinic replaces the Italian striker. It's still 0-0

67- GOAL! Cutrone hooks the ball in with an overhead kick! Lovely stuff!

63- Deflected shot from Rodrigez ends up on the top of the net. Corner for Milan, which is wasted! Up the other end and Ivan Perišić crosses to Icardi, Donnaruma pulls off a superb save to deny the Inter captain.

61- Candreva whips in a dangerous ball towards Icardi. Bonnuci is equal to it and clears the ball away! Both teams are slowly gaining in confidence!

59- Chance for Milan! Franck Kessié beats two Inter defenders! His shot goes over the bar!

54- Suso runs at the Inter defence, plays through Cutrone but his touch is not good enough and the ball trickles out for a goal-kick

Peep! AC Milan get the second-half underway!

First Half

45- Halftime! 0-0 between AC & Inter! Icardi thought he scored the opener, but VAR rightly chalked off the goal for offside! Inter have had the better of the chances in the first half, however, it's all to play for in the second half!

40- A touch of class this from the Milan fans. Who has a banner commemorating former midfielder Ray Wilkins who passed away at the age of 61 earlier today.

38- NO GOAL! VAR to the rescue for Milan! After checking the footage, Icardi is just offside! The Milan fans are over the moon! 0-0! Play on!

37- GOAL! Inter take the lead through Icardi! Candreva slips through the Inter Captain, and the Argentinian striker makes no mistake tucking the ball under Donnarumma!

29- At the other end, Perišić skips down the left wing. His effort is captured by Donnarumma.

27- Guilt edged chance for Milan! Cutrone shapes to shoot, his effort is easily picked up by Handanović

21- Calhanoglu curls in a free-kick into the box. No Milan player can get a touch! Just a flick and that was a goal!

17- Chance for Inter! Candreva causes mayhem on the left wing! His pop shot is palmed away by Donnarumma. Seconds later and Brozović shapes up again for a shot outside the box, again his effort skims wide!

13- Milan has started to control the ball. Patient passing from Gattuso's side here. Cutrone gets pulled down mid-way in the Inter half. Milan continues to probe.

7- Chance! Marcelo Brozović shapes to shoot, his effort goes wide of the Milan goal. That was close for Inter!

2- It's all Inter in the early exchanges! January signing Rafinha scuffs a shot, and the Milan defence clear the ball.

Peep! We are underway!

Right! Kick-off is seconds away! Quick reminder, if you fancy following the action Live check it out on HD 4.

Team News

Minutes away from Kick-off at the San Siro! Team sheets are in! First up AC Milan.

🔊 Turn your volume to the max! Here's today Starting XI! 👊🏻🔴⚫️

🔊 Alzate il volume al massimo, rossoneri! Benvenuti nella Casa del Miiiilaaaaan! 🔴⚫️#MilanInter #weareacmilan #weareateam pic.twitter.com/n7VPKikkAr — AC Milan (@acmilan) April 4, 2018

Next up Inter! Icardi starts how important will the striker be for the Nerazzurri today?!

Preview

AC Milan welcome neighbours Inter Milan to the San Siro for The Derby Della Madonnina. The game was rescheduled following the tragic passing of Florentina defender Davide Astori.

Milan is in sixth place and eight points behind Inter who are currently occupying the final champions league place. A victory Gennaro Gattuso's side could give them the momentum to push into the top four places in the final games of the domestic season. Inter have been solid under the former Roma coach Luciano Spalletti and will see their inclusion in the Champions League as a major step forward for the side. It certainly promises to be an interesting encounter. You can watch all the action via beIN HD 4.