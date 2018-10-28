Suso hit a terrific deciding goal as AC Milan eased the growing pressure on Gennaro Gattuso with a riotously entertaining 3-2 home win against Sampdoria in Serie A.

Milan led through Patrick Cutrone but Samp rapidly hit back with Riccardo Saponara and Fabio Quagliarella recording a goal and an assist apiece before Gonzalo Higuain levelled the scores.

Suso came up with a second-half winner, though, as Milan bounced back from successive defeats, to rivals Inter in Serie A and Real Betis in the Europa League, in their last two games.

Gattuso's side are still yet to keep a clean sheet in the league but victory lifts the Rossoneri up to fifth in the Serie A table, three points outside the Champions League places.

Milan took the lead in the 17th minute, Cutrone producing a towering header at the back post from a right-wing Suso cross.

But 14 minutes later they were behind, Quagliarella feeding Saponara to drill a fine finish into Gianluigi Donnarumma's bottom right corner.

Saponara then turned provider against his old club, floating a perfect cross into the box for Quagliarella to sweep a volleyed finish past Donnarumma.

The goals continued to flow and Milan equalised in the 36th minute, Higuain swapping passes with strike partner Cutrone and smashing in a blasted finish.

Emil Audero denied Higuain after the restart as Milan tried to get back ahead, the goalkeeper then making a fine save low to his left to keep out a Suso drive.

But the goalkeeper could do nothing about Suso's brilliant strike in the 62nd minute, the Spain international cutting in off the right flank to whip a beautiful shot across Audero.

Cutrone saw a fourth goal disallowed for a foul on Lorenzo Tonelli and Diego Laxalt hit the post late on, but Davide Calabria limped off in the closing stages to give Gattuso another headache.