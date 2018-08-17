Serie A transfer round-up: Zaza joins Torino, Parma sign Gervinho

Torino announced the loan signing of Italy international Simone Zaza and Gervinho also returned to Serie A in a deadline-beating deal.

Serie A's transfer window closed on Friday, with the 2018-19 season set to get up and running the following day.

Torino's capture of Zaza was among the biggest deals of the day, the attacker joining from Valencia on an initial season-long loan.

"It was my dream to return to Italy and I achieved it," said former West Ham striker Zaza, who could combine with fellow loan arrival Roberto Soriano, who joined from Villarreal.

Parma also moved to bolster their forward line, bringing in Ivory Coast international Gervinho, who played for Roma between 2013 and 2016.

Gervinho has signed a three-year deal to end his time in the Chinese Super League with Hebei China Fortune, while Parma also signed Lazio midfielder Mattia Sprocati on loan.

With Alex Meret recovering from a broken arm, Napoli brought in David Ospina on an initial season-long loan from Arsenal to boost their goalkeeping options.

AC Milan were also active, completing the double signing of Diego Laxalt from Genoa and Villarreal midfielder Samu Castillejo.

Cagliari bolstered their back line with the signing of Estonia international Ragnar Klavan, the centre-back joining from Liverpool on a two-year contract.

Defensive reinforcements were also on the agenda at Udinese, who brought in Nigeria centre-back William Paul Ekong from Bursaspor, as well as signing Poland striker Lukasz Teodorczyk from Anderlecht.

Udinese allowed Ali Adnan to join Atalanta in a deal that saw Marco D'Alessandro move the other way, with Emiliano Rigoni joining the Bergamo outfit from Zenit.

Sampdoria signed Riccardo Saponara on loan from Fiorentina and also brought in Napoli defender Lorenzo Tonelli in a temporary deal.